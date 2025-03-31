Why Dwight Didn't Replace Michael As Regional Manager On The Office

On April 28, 2011, Michael Scott left Scranton, PA for the Colorado Rockies, Steve Carell left "The Office," and the world was never the same. The move came seven seasons into the show, and it left the popular NBC sitcom at a crossroads. Who should take the dynamic regional manager's place? Who was worthy? In the end, the answer, of course, was Andy Bernard, but it turns out that Ed Helms' character wasn't a shoo-in for the job. On the contrary, many of the show's creators thought Dwight Schrute should have gotten the nod.

"The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s" revealed (via Uproxx) that many of the writers hinted — and some even flat out claimed — that it was the comparative box office power of Ed Helms that helped him land the highly coveted promotion. Writer Brent Forrester heavily implied as much when he said:

"The writers and the cast, generally speaking, were really excited about Dwight becoming the boss. It just felt correct, and that was our creative thrust. Mostly it was pushback from the network saying, 'Well. Is there someone more famous that we can put in here?' Of course, the creators always bristle at that and just want to do the right thing creatively. That was a big thing. But Ed Helms had this giant advantage because of course he was in The Hangover. Not to completely read the minds of the network, but that was my understanding of how that decision got made."

Writer Owen Ellickson was more direct in his critique:

"I think the Hangover calculus sort of shifted things toward Andy pretty quickly."

It's hard to argue with the numbers. "The Hangover" grossed nearly half a billion at the box office (and spawned an unwanted string of sequels). Rainn Wilson's projects have never flirted with a number that big. Still, if the implications are true, it's a shame that a reason as cold and calculating as dollars and cents was the primary motivation behind Mr. Bernard's selection.