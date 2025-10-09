The 10 Most Controversial Oscar-Winning Movies Of All Time

You don't need to be an awards journalist to know that just because a movie takes home an Oscar, doesn't mean that it's, you know, good. Often the stereotype of the Academy Award winner is a safe, sleepy film that doesn't offend anyone and is palatable to the average Oscar voter, but you might be surprised to learn that plenty of movies showered with plaudits were actually quite controversial.

Over the years, the Oscars have awarded films that came under fire for everything from racism and child abuse to transphobia and white savior narratives. While some of these controversies only emerged years later as the views of society have changed around them, others drew ire and the dreaded d-word (discourse) almost immediately upon their initial release. The issues with each of these films are certainly valid, everyone has to make up their own mind about whether or not the flaws outweigh the high points. For some of them, the answer may be an unmitigated "yes," but other audiences may find a bit more complicated.

Here are some of the most controversial Oscar-winning movies of all time.