Why Spanish Speakers Are Furious About Emilia Perez Winning The Best Song Oscar

The Oscars are the time where the entire film industry comes together to celebrate cinema, to pay homage to the people making your favorite movies, to do silly little comedy routines in-between awards. But they are also where Hollywood gets to showcase how out of tune it is with the general public, rewarding movies that are controversial at best, and despised at worst.

In 2025, the big controversial Oscar favorite was "Emilia Pérez," a horrendously bad crime musical about a Mexican lawyer who helps a sadistic murderer of a Mexican cartel boss transition into a woman, evading punishment for her crimes by faking her death and assuming a new identity. The film initially premiered at the Cannes Film Festival — an event notorious for ignoring controversies around the filmmakers whose movies they screen, and for awarding highly contentious movies. In 2024 the Jury Prize went to "Emilia Pérez," a movie that, at the time, got generally positive reviews from critics attending the prestigious festival. Perhaps this was due to festival bias, the intoxicating glamour of Cannes, the Aperol Spritz drank moments before the screening, or just highly dubious taste. By comparison, /Film's own Jeremy Mathai was less generous in his review, calling it a "half-completed thought experiment."

Regardless of the initial response by the mostly white critics at Cannes, upon its wider release it quickly became apparent that general audiences — particularly queer audiences, people from Mexico, and Spanish speakers in general — not only disliked the film: they absolutely loathed it. Beyond being a rather misguided attempt at a trans story, "Emilia Pérez" became a symbol of performative representation: Mexican struggles and culture getting exploited for the amusement of non-Mexicans (there are virtually no Mexican people involved in the movie). In retaliation for "Emilia Pérez," Mexican filmmaker Camila Aurora created the musical short "Johanne Sacreblu," a masterclass in the art of a parody.

Thankfully, with the 2025 Oscars now officially over, Spanish speakers' year-long nightmare should finally be done, as we no longer have to talk or think about "Emilia Pérez." Still, there was one final insulting gift during the ceremony right before "Emilia Pérez" won Best Original Song.