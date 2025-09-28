James Gunn's DC Universe Has Already Made Two Marvel Characters Canon

Heyo! The following article contains spoilers for season 2, episode 6 of "Peacemaker."

James Gunn's hit HBO Max superhero series "Peacemaker" has made plenty of references to the greater DC Universe (DCU), including cameos from both the Justice Gang and "Superman" baddie Lex freaking Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), but in the season 2 episode "Ignorance is Chris," Gunn also confirmed that everyone's favorite friendly neighborhood Spider-Man also exists (in both the main world and Earth-X). It's always kind of fun when big franchises cross the streams in a fun little way, and since Gunn wrote and directed the Marvel Cinematic Universe "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, it only feels right.

In "Ignorance is Chris," Peacemaker's good friend Vigilante (Freddie Stroma) meets the Earth-X version of himself, and the two are almost exactly the same. They immediately jump into the "Spider-Man point" meme pose, then Vigilante points it out, laughing and saying "We Spider-Man meme'd!" before they proceed to do the pose in various ways, cracking up. It's a lot of fun and a great scene, but it also means that Spider-Man is canon to Gunn's DCU. It might not mean the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe is canon or anything, but at the very least, Spidey exists in some manner. It's not the first time Gunn has confirmed a Marvel character's (fictional) existence in the DCU, either, because "Creature Commandos" had a reference to Ghost Rider (and it had nothing to do with Nicolas Cage).