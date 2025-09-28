James Gunn's DC Universe Has Already Made Two Marvel Characters Canon
Heyo! The following article contains spoilers for season 2, episode 6 of "Peacemaker."
James Gunn's hit HBO Max superhero series "Peacemaker" has made plenty of references to the greater DC Universe (DCU), including cameos from both the Justice Gang and "Superman" baddie Lex freaking Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), but in the season 2 episode "Ignorance is Chris," Gunn also confirmed that everyone's favorite friendly neighborhood Spider-Man also exists (in both the main world and Earth-X). It's always kind of fun when big franchises cross the streams in a fun little way, and since Gunn wrote and directed the Marvel Cinematic Universe "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, it only feels right.
In "Ignorance is Chris," Peacemaker's good friend Vigilante (Freddie Stroma) meets the Earth-X version of himself, and the two are almost exactly the same. They immediately jump into the "Spider-Man point" meme pose, then Vigilante points it out, laughing and saying "We Spider-Man meme'd!" before they proceed to do the pose in various ways, cracking up. It's a lot of fun and a great scene, but it also means that Spider-Man is canon to Gunn's DCU. It might not mean the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe is canon or anything, but at the very least, Spidey exists in some manner. It's not the first time Gunn has confirmed a Marvel character's (fictional) existence in the DCU, either, because "Creature Commandos" had a reference to Ghost Rider (and it had nothing to do with Nicolas Cage).
Creature Commandos had a Ghost Rider burn that makes him canon, sorta
In the "Creature Commandos" season 1 finale, "A Very Funny Monster," Dr. Phosphorous (Alan Tudyk) is being a bit of a smart-aleck when the Bride (Indira Varma) snaps back at him, "Oh, can it, Ghost Rider." It's funny because, like Ghost Rider — the Marvel comics character who rides a motorcycle and hungers for vengeance — Dr. Phosphorous also has a flaming skull instead of a normal human head. He's more green than orange and has a totally different vibe, but it's a great burn nonetheless. Like Vigilante getting excited about meeting his alternate universe self and then referencing "Spider-Man," the Bride's comment confirms that Ghost Rider exists in some capacity in the DCU, since "Creature Commandos" is part of that canon.
Neither reference shows any indication that the Marvel characters mentioned are actual people within the DCU, instead hinting at the idea that they're just pure entertainment that exists alongside the actual superheroes and villains. That makes Spider-Man's New York City a fictional place to them in the same way we think about Metropolis or Gotham, which is kind of funny and just makes the whole universe feel even more lived-in and authentic. We'll have to wait and see what other Marvel characters end up being referenced in the DCU, but I guarantee Ghost Rider and Spider-Man won't be the last.
New episodes of "Peacemaker" premiere Thursdays on HBO Max.