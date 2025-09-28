15 Best TV Shows Like The Good Place

The fact that "The Good Place" exists at all is rather impressive. The initial premise seems sitcom-y enough, where Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) winds up in a version of heaven, despite being a bad person while she was alive. She learns about ethics and uncovers one mystery after the next until the shocking season 1 finale completely flips the script about everything you've seen thus far. It could've easily functioned as a perverse miniseries, but the show continued, pointing out flaws within capitalism and really diving into what it means to be "good" in the modern age.

But it's not just one long philosophy lesson, because "The Good Place" is also incredibly funny. The mixture of jokes and thought-provoking discussions is what makes it one of the best sitcoms of all time, and after finishing all four seasons, you might find yourself as lost as Chidi (William Jackson Harper) when presented with too many possible choices. The best shows like "The Good Place" don't just make you laugh. They make you ponder the universe's deepest questions or simply encourage you to be a better person to ensure your own placement in whatever good place may be out there in the afterlife.

Here are the best shows like "The Good Place" that you should seek out right away.