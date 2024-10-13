School Spirits Explained: Who Killed Peyton List's Maddie Nears?

While much of "School Spirits" kept audiences focused on the hunt for Maddie's killer and the storylines of her new friends in the afterlife, there were definitely a few hints about how all of this likely went down. At a certain point, Mr. Martin's therapeutic exercises feel like a distraction technique meant to keep Maddie from gleaning more information, and he also at one point warned Maddie away from doing memory extraction hypnosis. Maddie also had a suspiciously hard time remembering the circumstances around her death; she finally remembered the truth only after seeing a photo of herself, alive and well in the real world.

The Janet angle was also telegraphed an episode beforehand, when a character named Dawn (RaeAnne Boon) resolved her worldly issues and passed into the final afterlife, leaving the purgatorial school behind. She was enveloped in white light when it happened, but Mr. Martin points out at the beginning of episode 8 that Janet's crossing over didn't go down the same way. "There was nothing strange about the day that Janet crossed over," he told the group. "She was simply there one moment and gone the next." This isn't a satisfying answer for his stressed-out students, and while they don't put two and two together right away, it's made clear soon after that he was lying. Janet never went to any version of heaven or hell. Instead she went backwards, into the human world, via Maddie's body.