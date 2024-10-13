School Spirits Explained: Who Killed Peyton List's Maddie Nears?
Major spoilers ahead for "School Spirits" season 1.
After several decades of TV murder mysteries involving teen girls, it's pretty much impossible to come up with a story that hasn't been done before. But Paramount+ series "School Spirits" attempted the impossible with its eight-episode first season, which follows high schooler Maddie Nears (Peyton List) as she adjusts — or refuses to adjust — to the purgatorial school she's sent to in the afterlife. The show's supernatural premise makes it pretty unique already, but the season 1 finale also ups the ante with a big reveal: Maddie never actually died.
Though this twist was foreshadowed in earlier episodes, "School Spirits" does leave audiences hanging with its finale. It drops just enough information to make fans yell "WHAT?!" without actually getting into the dark details surrounding Maddie, a ghost named Janet, and chem teacher turned therapy group leader Mr. Martin. Below, we've decoded the finale's big moments, and looked into our crystal ball to see what's next for this metaphysical teen mystery series.
Who plays Maddie Nears in School Spirits?
Doomed teenager Maddie Nears is played by Peyton List, who's been acting on screen from quite a young age. You might know her from the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" movies or the polarizing Robert Pattinson drama "Remember Me" (yes, that one), or from her teen years when she starred in the Disney Channel shows "Jessie" and "Bunk'd." She also starred in Disney's body swap comedy "The Swap."
More recently, List has appeared in Netflix's popular "Karate Kid" sequel series "Cobra Kai" and voiced Barbara Gordon in "Batman: Hush." Before "School Spirits," she appeared in the main cast of another supernatural teen murder mystery show: Hulu's two-season series "Light as a Feather."
"School Spirits" marks the first time List has been credited as a producer on a TV show she's worked on. "I'm more excited than ever to take on new projects because as a producer on the show, I could make sure that my opinion was heard,” she told the Associated Press last year.
What really happened to Maddie in School Spirits
All season long, the teens of Split River, Wisconsin (alive and dead alike) have been trying to figure out who killed Maddie — but it turns out they were investigating the wrong question. After her still-living friends come close to uncovering the truth about what happened to Maddie, they end up coming too close for comfort to a pickup truck driven by none other than Maddie herself.
While it's no doubt a relief for Maddie to know that her mom, her boyfriend, or another loved one isn't responsible for her death, the doppelganger moment is no doubt a trippy one for her. It also means that while her soul is stuck in purgatory, someone else is using her body. It turns out that a spirit named Janet, whom Maddie's dead classmates previously thought had passed over, ended up possessing Maddie, knocking her out of her body and into the afterlife. As of the "School Spirits" season finale, Janet's on her way out of town — wearing Maddie's face.
How did Janet take over Maddies' body?
Logistically, it's not entirely clear how Janet ended up in Maddie's body. However, it does have to do with Mr. Martin (Josh Zuckerman), the milquetoast group leader and former chemistry teacher who welcomed Maddie to the purgatorial support group where she spends much of season 1. Mr. Martin previously told everyone that he died in a fire in the '50s, as did a girl named Janet. Evidence dug up in the finale suggests that he started the fire himself, and he looks extra antagonistic when he appears in front of Maddie before the credits roll on the season 1 finale.
Mr. Martin had also been counseling Janet, and in a last-minute reveal, we see how she took over Maddie's body. When Maddie was alive, she came to her school's basement after a fight with her mom and came across Janet and Mr. Martin arguing. "No, I don't want to," Janet told the teacher, while he pushed her for information about a recent experience. "We have to find out exactly what happened. What did you feel?" he asks her. When Maddie walks in and sees the two — Mr. Martin looking human, Janet as just a black outline — the ghost seems to get spooked, and either purposely runs into Maddie's body or takes her over while attempting to run from her teacher. Either way, the effect is the same: when she makes contact with Maddie, she possesses her, apparently dislodging Maddie's spirit.
Every hint that Maddie was alive during School Spirits
While much of "School Spirits" kept audiences focused on the hunt for Maddie's killer and the storylines of her new friends in the afterlife, there were definitely a few hints about how all of this likely went down. At a certain point, Mr. Martin's therapeutic exercises feel like a distraction technique meant to keep Maddie from gleaning more information, and he also at one point warned Maddie away from doing memory extraction hypnosis. Maddie also had a suspiciously hard time remembering the circumstances around her death; she finally remembered the truth only after seeing a photo of herself, alive and well in the real world.
The Janet angle was also telegraphed an episode beforehand, when a character named Dawn (RaeAnne Boon) resolved her worldly issues and passed into the final afterlife, leaving the purgatorial school behind. She was enveloped in white light when it happened, but Mr. Martin points out at the beginning of episode 8 that Janet's crossing over didn't go down the same way. "There was nothing strange about the day that Janet crossed over," he told the group. "She was simply there one moment and gone the next." This isn't a satisfying answer for his stressed-out students, and while they don't put two and two together right away, it's made clear soon after that he was lying. Janet never went to any version of heaven or hell. Instead she went backwards, into the human world, via Maddie's body.
Will School Spirits get a season 2?
The Paramount+ series was renewed for a second season two months after season 1 ended, with Deadline reporting that Paramount called the show its most-watched young adult program during the time that it aired. The same article reports that the series is due to film season 2 in 2024, and ScreenRant says that filming on the sophomore season started in June.
According to TVLine, the entire cast of the series is returning for season 2 (so don't worry too much about Xavier's head injury, I guess), with Mr. Martin actor Zuckerman getting a promotion to series regular. There are also four new teen cast members on board: Zack Calderon ("The Wilds") will play a character named Diego, while Miles Elliott ("The Amazing Spider-Man") is newbie Yuri and non-binary actor Cihang Ma ("Departure") plays someone named Quinn. Jess Gabor, who you might know from the U.S. version of "Shameless" or Starz's "Three Women," will give a human shape to previously largely unseen spirit Janet Hamilton.
There's no word yet on an exact return date for "School Spirits," but when it does drop, it will stream on Paramount+.