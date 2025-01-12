Why NBC Canceled Superstore

Justin Spitzer's irreverent, beautifully weird workplace comedy "Superstore," which ran from 2015 to 2021, shared some traits with other popular "office" sitcoms like "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Parks and Recreation," and, well, "The Office" — if any of those shows had a running gag about finding severed feet in their respective workplaces, that is. So why did the show end after its sixth season?

The answer is both simple and complicated if I'm being honest; a major star made the choice to leave the series behind for new opportunities, and a global pandemic put a damper on pretty much all human interaction and work for a while (even though the show did make the "most" of that situation, so to speak). Let's back up for one moment, though. "Superstore," true to its name, takes place in a fictional big-box store called Cloud 9 — which certainly bears some similarities to Targets and Walmarts across the country — and in a particular branch in St. Louis, Missouri that happens to be home to a colorful cast of characters.

Jonah Simms, played by Ben Feldman, is the audience's entry point into the show's social ecosystem — Jonah takes a job there after dropping out of business school, putting him at odds with his colleagues immediately — and during his time at Cloud 9, Jonah works under associate floor supervisor Amy Sosa (America Ferrera), weirdly intense assistant store manager Dina Fox (Lauren Ash), and chirpy, positive store manager Glenn Sturgis (Mark McKinney). Rounding out the main cast of characters are the rest of the Cloud 9 employees, including Nichole Sakura's bubbly Cheyenne Lee, Colton Dunn's sardonic Garrett McNeil, and Nico Santos as the delightfully judgy Mateo Fernando Aquino Liwanag, creating a diverse and extraordinarily funny group of characters. Here's why the show had to come to a close, though, despite it being one of the best workplace comedies ever made.