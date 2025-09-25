5 Things We Learned About Netflix's In Your Dreams

Animated films famously take a long time to complete, and "In Your Dreams" is no different. Alex Woo, Stanley Moore, and Tim Hahn founded Kuku Studios in 2016 and spent their first year brainstorming the types of animated projects they wanted to make. One of the ideas that came from that was what would become "In Your Dreams." According to Woo, "We pitched it around town and nobody bought it, so we put it on the shelf, and then we made our first show, which is 'Go! Go! Cory Carson,' and that took like two or three years." But around 2020, Netflix started investing heavily in original programming and asked if the folks at Kuku Studios had any other ideas. They pulled "In Your Dreams" down off the shelf, pitched the movie, and the streaming juggernaut greenlit the project. Production began about two months before the start of the COVID-19 production, and was truly in the thick of it from the spring of 2020 through the end of 2024. It just goes to show that a great idea will truly never go unmade; it just might have to wait for the right time.

And Netflix loved the project exactly as it is. As Woo tells me during our one-on-one interview, "I don't think any other studio would have made this movie, at least not in the way in which we made it." Many of the studios they pitched the story to would love some of the dream lands like Breakfast Town, but weren't as sold on the family drama at the heart of the story. "I was like, 'What?! That's the whole reason the story exists, like you can't just have a bunch of fluff and no substance.'" Woo says Netflix is showing great leadership in the industry by not just pursuing an original film, but also allowing them to craft an all-ages story that isn't afraid to tackle some challenging subject matter.