The Best New Streaming Comedy Of 2025 Hates AI As Much As You Do

In the world of "The Studio," pre-production on "The Kool-Aid Movie" is well underway. Nicholas Stoller has signed on to direct, two young writers have crafted a script the studio loves, and they've got Ice Cube signed on to voice the Kool-Aid Man. Remick and his colleagues, executive Sal Saperstein (a career-best Ike Barinholtz) and marketing head Maya Mason (a genius Kathryn Hahn), stand in front of their casting board and panic ... does it appear racist for The Kool-Aid Man to be voiced by a Black actor? The rest of the episode is an exercise in skewering white fragility as they desperately try to find a casting combination that is as progressive and diverse as possible without seeming as if they're leaning into racist tropes that will get them lit up on social media. They don't actually care about not being racist, they just don't want to look racist.

They consider recasting the entire Kool-Aid CGI family with Black actors to make sure they're not disrespecting Black women if the Kool-Aid Man's wife isn't Black, and then panic because it means all the Black actors will be CGI. They awkwardly ask Maya's Black team member Tyler (Dewayne Perkins) for advice, and Lil Rel Howery and Ziwe are brought in to consult. It's debated whether or not they can make the white characters lesbians to "offset" their whiteness and give them an adopted Asian child to add more diversity, but they eventually decide the best course of action is to "Black Panther" it and have the entire cast be Black. Another great bit of satire is that they decide the human couple should be played by Don Cheadle and Keke Palmer, which would give them a nearly 30-year age gap as a couple, and this never crosses anyone's mind as a concern. Genius.

But their excitement is cut short when the writers decide that if the cast is all Black, they shouldn't be writing the script as they're not Black, and they leave the project. Remick even points out, "In an attempt to not be racist, you're limiting the amount of Black people you can write for." This is at the center of how so many white executives actually think, and why it's so hard for marginalized people to get their stories greenlit. Stoller agrees to rewrite it himself, but notes that to save some time and money on the film's budget to do it ... he's going to use the assistance of AI animation to get it done. This is where the show's satire evolves from good to great.