Will There Be A Platonic Season 2 And Can Will And Sylvia Get It Together?

Can men and women ever truly be "just friends?" Well, considering I'm a disco-dancing, Oscar Wilde-reading, Streisand ticket-holding friend of Dorothy ... that's never been a problem for me. However, I've heard some downright horror stories from my straight gal pals regarding their relationships with other straight men, and likewise, I've listened to many a tale of my straight guy friends worried that their feelings for straight girl friends were becoming romantic. But this is by no means the dominant narrative. Platonic relationships between men and women are not only possible but extremely common, despite what a majority of TV shows and movies would have us believe.

This is why the half-hour Apple TV+ comedy series "Platonic" has been such a refreshing new watch. Starring and executive produced by Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen, and co-created, directed, and co-written by Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco, "Platonic" centers on a pair of former best friends (Rogen and Byrne) who reconnect during what could be classified as a "midlife crisis." Suddenly, these friends are back to their somewhat destructive, codependent relationship that is constantly at odds with their more "adult" lives.

I absolutely adored "Platonic," and when I had the chance to talk to show co-creator Nick Stoller about the "Goosebumps" series he developed with Rob Letterman, I couldn't resist sneaking in a question about the show, and talk about how badly I want to throw a Bird scooter like Rogen's character Will. But even in conversations with other critics, it seems like not a lot of people actually watched "Platonic." Was this about to become yet another brilliant Apple TV+ series canceled too soon? Well, grab a glass of hard kombucha and celebrate because "Platonic" has been renewed for season 2.