Will There Be A Platonic Season 2 And Can Will And Sylvia Get It Together?
Can men and women ever truly be "just friends?" Well, considering I'm a disco-dancing, Oscar Wilde-reading, Streisand ticket-holding friend of Dorothy ... that's never been a problem for me. However, I've heard some downright horror stories from my straight gal pals regarding their relationships with other straight men, and likewise, I've listened to many a tale of my straight guy friends worried that their feelings for straight girl friends were becoming romantic. But this is by no means the dominant narrative. Platonic relationships between men and women are not only possible but extremely common, despite what a majority of TV shows and movies would have us believe.
This is why the half-hour Apple TV+ comedy series "Platonic" has been such a refreshing new watch. Starring and executive produced by Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen, and co-created, directed, and co-written by Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco, "Platonic" centers on a pair of former best friends (Rogen and Byrne) who reconnect during what could be classified as a "midlife crisis." Suddenly, these friends are back to their somewhat destructive, codependent relationship that is constantly at odds with their more "adult" lives.
I absolutely adored "Platonic," and when I had the chance to talk to show co-creator Nick Stoller about the "Goosebumps" series he developed with Rob Letterman, I couldn't resist sneaking in a question about the show, and talk about how badly I want to throw a Bird scooter like Rogen's character Will. But even in conversations with other critics, it seems like not a lot of people actually watched "Platonic." Was this about to become yet another brilliant Apple TV+ series canceled too soon? Well, grab a glass of hard kombucha and celebrate because "Platonic" has been renewed for season 2.
Will and Sylvia are NEVER getting together
"We're so thrilled to have the opportunity to tell more stories with Seth, Rose, and everyone at Apple TV+ and Sony," said co-creators Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco in a statement. "Season 2 spoiler alert: Will and Sylvia won't get together this time either." Something I hope people who may be just diving into "Platonic" for the first time realize is that when the show says this is a platonic relationship, they mean it. This isn't a "When Harry Met Sally" situation where they will wind up together, they're just friends! And adult friendships are real and important!
"Since the first episodes of 'Platonic' debuted on Apple TV+, global audiences have been charmed by the hilarious, wildly fun, and relatable friendship that Rose and Seth have brought to life through their charismatic performances," said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+ in a statement. "We can't wait for viewers to see these characters encounter even more comedic mayhem in season two thanks to our partners at Sony and to the brilliant minds of Francesca and Nick."
"Platonic" is the second collaboration between Apple TV+ and Rose Byrne, who also stars in the equally criminally underrated "Physical." It's also the first collaboration between the streamer and Seth Rogen, who is going to star in " an upcoming, untitled comedy series for Apple TV+ that he will write, direct and executive produce alongside Evan Goldberg," according to a press release. Rogen and Byrne should undoubtedly join the ranks of all-time great comedy duos, and with another season of "Platonic" on the way, hopefully this is an incentive for more people to get on board.
You haven't lived until you've seen Rose Byrne in a k-hole. Trust me.