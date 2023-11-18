Goosebumps Executive Producers On That Huge Season 1 Twist And Justin Long's Improv [Exclusive Interview]

I binged those first eight episodes in one sitting and thought "Oh, that was a delightful season. I'm very glad I watched that ... wait, there are two more episodes?!" So my question is, did you always know that the series was going to have this penultimate twist? Or did this come about organically in the writing process?

Winston: One of the things that we've all talked about is that we really didn't want to just either stretch out the season and put in some filler, and we also didn't wanna leave the audience with like, "Okay, this parent story is resolved, and the middle story is resolved," because Slappy wasn't resolved. And we really didn't want to just end it with Slappy's just evil for evil's sake and we have no idea why. We wanted to challenge ourselves to get into the origin story of Slappy and find out about Brad, and the story of that family to give ourselves a second after [the first story] was done to ramp into the finale.

It was such a treat, because we don't get a lot of those "out of nowhere" twists anymore. There's also been a lot of talk throughout the season about how this is a darker, more mature take on "Goosebumps." But there are a handful of moments I was genuinely shocked you got away with, especially in these last two episodes where you essentially burn the whole city alive. Was there any pushback from the powers that be to tone it down?

Stoller: Early on, we said to Disney, "How far should we go?" Like, "What's the line here?" And they were like "You just do what you're gonna do and we'll tell you if you've gone over it." So we tried to be true to the books, and certainly age them up by aging up the characters. But our goal really was for this to be a lot of fun, and for it to be really scary, and for it to be funny, and for it to be entertaining. We have the twist in those last episodes, partially, because, as Rob is always saying, the "Goosebumps" books always have a twist. That's part of the nature of the books. But also, I'll say, one of the downsides of "Peak TV" is a lot of filler. I'm sure you've experienced it, where you're just treading water for a few episodes, and there's nothing I hate more than when someone's like, "Wait till episode 6. It gets good in episode 6!" But yeah, but I think in terms of horror, Disney kind of let us do our thing.

Letterman: They were really supportive of the tone, and in the best way — and it's gonna sound weird coming from Disney, but they didn't want it to be juvenile, so it was surprising for us and music to our ears. They were supportive the whole way.

Stoller: Their most successful things appeal to everyone. I mean, my six-year-old's favorite movie is "WALL-E" and that's one of my favorite movies. Literally works for everyone.

Letterman: That was the big thing: Making sure it worked for everyone. And the reason we aged it up, really, for one, we just wanted to tell more mature stories. But also, "Goosebumps" fans have grown up since the '90s, and so there are "Goosebumps" fans in their 30s and 40s, and we didn't wanna leave them out and wanted to make sure it worked for them whether they had kids or not. And also, for the new, younger audience coming around. We had to make something that worked on both levels.