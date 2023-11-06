It's A Wonderful Knife's Writer & Director Talk Slasher Sweetness And Review-Bombing Bigots [Exclusive Interview]

My next question is for Tyler, and I'm prefacing this by saying that, obviously, gender is a construct, but between this and "Tragedy Girls," you're directing horror stories that deal with teen girls. And if I had to make a list of male directors I trust to tackle teen girl stories, you are definitely one of them. So, how do you do it despite not having the lived experience?

MacIntyre: Oh, well, thank you so much. I mean, I'm really quite concerned about that and it's something I've definitely debated about and I've definitely turned down projects where I'm like, "Guys, let's cast a wider net." But for me, it is about trying to find the right story, a story that I think I can bring some perspective to, and a lot of it has to do with the point of view it has. I get really excited about trying to get into somebody's head and then having the entire style of the movie fall from that. It's a very psychological approach, but I'm constantly concerned about the authenticity of it. And we're operating in a bit of a different tenor. It's not the most realistic thing. The performances are a bit heightened, especially in "Tragedy Girls" and in this, we're kind of saturating a certain type of film.

So with that, it kind of lets you off of the realism hook of it a little bit, but you still have to realize that you're telling a story about people that you don't have direct, one-to-one analogous experience of the world. And therefore I find that I look to find very sophisticated partners on the performance side. Even things like when we were writing "Tragedy Girls," we did a table read with two 17-year-old performers to workshop the dialogue and just go through and figure it out. And you realize very quickly that a lot of it's not about the exact way that those people sound, but how they want to sound. Trying to be honest with yourself about what needs work, but then also being deferential to the people that you've cast and having them bring the perspective and trying to inspire them to bring ownership to it, because [that's] the only way it's going to become authentic.

I've gotten very lucky with the leads that I've had in my career across the board, like Brianna [Hildebrand] and Alex [Shipp] in "Tragedy Girls," definitely. It took a couple of weeks to kind of warm up to it, but once they were in, they were all in. It really helped the movie in terms of, it very much became kind of their thing. We had a similar thing with Jess [McLeod] and Jane [Widdop] on this where it changed the plot in a large way, the type of things that they were finding. It was just a question of figuring out where the gold is, and they'll tell you — you just have to pay attention.