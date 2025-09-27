15 Richest Characters In DC Comics, Ranked By Net Worth

While traditional crime families like the Falcones have held territory in Gotham City for decades, and supervillains like Two-Face and the Penguin bring plenty of extravagance to their operations, the richest crime lord the city has ever seen appears to be Black Mask. In fact, he is one of the very few DC characters ever to have his outrageous net worth explicitly stated within the pages of a comic.

Born Roman Sionis, the future criminal mastermind was born into wealth, his father being the CEO of Janus Cosmetics. Roman briefly attempted to make his riches the honest way through the family business, but quickly succumbed to his baser instincts and chose to murder his way to the top job — after which he almost immediately steered Janus Cosmetics toward total financial ruin. When the company was ultimately forced to accept help from Wayne Enterprises, Roman was fired.

It's unknown how much money Roman had when he hit rock bottom, though we can assume his criminal endeavors were far more successful than anything he did in the corporate world. During the "Year of the Villain" event in 2019, he tells Lex Luthor that, at its peak, his criminal empire was worth $500 million. The Black Mask was notably the first villain of Scott Snyder's new "Absolute Batman" series, in which one of his defining character traits is a bank account as bottomless as the depths of his depravity.