The Immortal From Invincible Is Based On A Key DC Comics Character

While writing "Invincible," Robert Kirkman wears his love for other superhero comics on his sleeves. As you read or watch "Invincible," you can tell Kirkman is getting his desire to write Spider-Man out of his system; Mark Grayson is one of the best portrayals of Peter Parker, with similar strengths and flaws.

Most of the other major heroes and villains in "Invincible" have Marvel/DC counterparts, too. Mark's girlfriend Atom Eve is Mary Jane Watson but with superpowers. Cecil Stedman is Nick Fury, just with a scarred cheek instead of an eyepatch. The original Guardians of the Globe are the Justice League, to a member: Darkwing is Batman, War Woman is Wonder Woman, and Red Rush is Flash. That's why it's so harrowing when Omni-Man brutally kills the Guardians. There's only one survivor, the Immortal, who lives up to his name and regenerates. But which hero is the Immortal based on? Omni-Man is already the series' stand-in for Superman. The Immortal's blue and yellow costume evokes Wolverine, another superhero with a personal fountain of youth in his blood, so could he be the "Invincible" version of Logan?

There's another character whom the Immortal resembles even more, though: DC Comics villain Vandal Savage. 50,000 years ago, a Cro-Magnon hunter came across a crashed meteor and huddled near it for warmth. He, and the world, were changed forever by the experience. The meteor's radiation rendered him completely indestructible, with an unaging and regenerative body. And so that man lived up to the present day, adopting many names, but chief among them being Vandal Savage.

The Immortal has the same backstory as Savage, but with added Superman-like powers of flight and strength. He's also a hero, unlike Savage, who is as much a monster as his name suggests. Compare the long lives they've lived and you'll find only surface similarities.