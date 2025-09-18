Fans Are Saying The Same Thing About Sabrina Carpenter's Muppets Show Special On Disney+

Back in 2004, Disney purchased the rights to a majority of the Muppet film and television library. However, in the years since, they've had more stumbles than successes with Jim Henson's beloved, fuzzy characters. While "The Muppets" movie in 2011 with Jason Segel was a blockbuster hit, the sequel that followed wasn't quite up to snuff, and there have been various false starts on television here and there, ranging from a canceled ABC workplace sitcom akin to "The Office" to a streaming debut on Disney+.

However, it sounds like Disney is gearing up to bring the Muppets back into the spotlight in a big way. The Hollywood Reporter has news that "The Muppet Show" is being revived in 2026, starting with a Disney+ special that will star pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter, who will also act as an executive producer on the project. The hope is that this will act as a backdoor pilot that effectively reintroduces the classic Muppets TV show to a new audience.

Even more exciting is the fact that Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, fresh off their many Emmy wins for the hilarious comedy series "The Studio," will be acting as executive producers through their Point Grey Pictures banner alongside James Weaver and Alex McAtee. In addition, David Lightbody, Leigh Slaughter, and Michael Steinbach will executive produce for The Muppets Studio. Albertina Rizzo will write the special with Alex Timbers directing, and both will also executive produce. Matt Vogel and Eric Jacobson are also executive producers.

Most importantly, longtime Muppet performers Bill Barretta, Dave Goelz, Eric Jacobson, Peter Linz, David Rudman, and Matt Vogel will be the ones behind most of the muppets.

Considering the meta approach that "The Muppets Show" took to putting on a variety show with celebrity guests and musical acts, both in human and Muppet form, bringing on Rogen and Goldberg is an inspiring touch, and using a trending, chart-topping performer like Sabrina Carpenter, who has outstanding comedic chops of her own, will only help put the Muppets in front of a bigger audience.

For their part, many Muppets and Sabrina Carpenter fans all seem to be having the same reaction: They're excited about the prospect of the Muppets coming back in a big way, especially with Carpenter involved. But there's also trepidation because of what's been going on with ABC and the debacle involving "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" being suddenly taken off the air.