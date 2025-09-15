Sabrina Carpenter's Controversial Album Cover Is Hilariously Close To This '80s Comedy

Sabrina Carpenter's album "Man's Best Friend," which was released on August 29, 2025, has inspired a small amount of hand-wringing due to its lightly provocative cover. In the cover photo, Carpenter (wearing a small black dress and high-heeled shoes) is posing on her hands and knees in front of an anonymous man. The man's face is out of frame, but his fist is holding a tuft of Carpenter's hair. The image evokes a distinctly sexual vibe, wherein Carpenter is this anonymous man's pet-like plaything; the two are seemingly playing a sub/dom-style sex game. There's nothing explicitly sexual about the image, but it is certainly provocative.

The controversy comes from some who may feel that Carpenter is being too overtly sexual or who disapprove of her presenting herself as a sexual object for a mysterious man. Carpenter, however, has long been a very sexual songwriter with few pretenses of being "wholesome." She said as much in an interview with Interview Magazine, stating that she prefers when people recognize and appreciate the sexual nature of her music. She even referenced "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" in her music video for "Tears." The "Man's Best Friend" album cover isn't really "controversial," then, but a seeming extension of Carpenter's typically sexual milieu, which has always caused some monocles to pop.

Of course, fans of Rob Reiner's 1984 mockumentary "This is Spinal Tap" will immediately see what Carpenter is doing. Indeed, Carpenter may very well be making a reference to that film with "Man's Best Friend." In Reiner's movie, the fictional rock band Spinal tap attracts a great deal of controversy for releasing a record with a similar image on the cover, titled "Smell the Glove." Even Reiner took notice, as he remarked in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.