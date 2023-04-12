The Muppets Mayhem Trailer: Revisiting Our Old Friends And Bringing Them Into The Now

Today in news that will totally make you smile (I hope!), I'm thrilled to be the one to remind you there's a new Muppets series coming to Disney+ — one that takes a deep dive into the rockin' world of The Electric Mayhem Band, aka that band of Muppets that is a regular fixture in most Jim Henson properties. Cute, right? Needless to say, I'm ready for "The Muppets Mayhem"— and the trailer is a major reason why.

In the show's sneak peek, we get reacquainted with the band and find out they've made a mark on some of the world's most famous musicians, including Tommy Lee, Chris Stapleton, and Lil Nas X. But the trailer drops a bomb on us: the legendary group has never actually made a record together. This show chronicles what exactly happens on Mayhem's quest to finally produce an album, many years after the height of their music career. Spoiler alert: Whatever goes down with the band, it looks like it's going to be pretty hilarious.

According to Disney+, the series "follows The Electric Mayhem Band — Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet — on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora Singh, the old-school Muppet band comes face-to-face with the current day music scene as they try to finally record their first studio album."