The Muppets Mayhem Trailer: Revisiting Our Old Friends And Bringing Them Into The Now
Today in news that will totally make you smile (I hope!), I'm thrilled to be the one to remind you there's a new Muppets series coming to Disney+ — one that takes a deep dive into the rockin' world of The Electric Mayhem Band, aka that band of Muppets that is a regular fixture in most Jim Henson properties. Cute, right? Needless to say, I'm ready for "The Muppets Mayhem"— and the trailer is a major reason why.
In the show's sneak peek, we get reacquainted with the band and find out they've made a mark on some of the world's most famous musicians, including Tommy Lee, Chris Stapleton, and Lil Nas X. But the trailer drops a bomb on us: the legendary group has never actually made a record together. This show chronicles what exactly happens on Mayhem's quest to finally produce an album, many years after the height of their music career. Spoiler alert: Whatever goes down with the band, it looks like it's going to be pretty hilarious.
According to Disney+, the series "follows The Electric Mayhem Band — Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet — on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora Singh, the old-school Muppet band comes face-to-face with the current day music scene as they try to finally record their first studio album."
The Muppets Mayhem trailer
Considering how old-school the Electric Mayhem truly is — you know, having been a Muppet staple for as long as Jim Henson's Muppets have been around — it's a cute idea to bring them into the modern music industry. That said, this is definitely going to be a bit of a glossed over version of that; the realities of the music industry are known to be somewhat bleak. But it's Disney+, so it certainly isn't going to be anything less than a good time throughout, which, to be fair, is exactly what I want out of a show like this.
The new series stars Bill Barretta as Dr. Teeth, Dave Goelz as Zoot, Eric Jacobson as Animal, Peter Linz as Lips, David Rudman as Janice, and Matt Vogel as Floyd Pepper. As for the humans in the show, "A Little Late with Lilly Singh" alum Lilly Singh takes the lead as Nora, with "Baby Daddy" star Tahj Mowry and "The Mysterious Benedict Society" veteran Saara Chaudry rounding out the supporting cast alongside "Workaholics" alum Anders Holm, who will be a recurring guest star.
The series was developed and written by executive producers Adam F. Goldberg, Bill Barretta, and co-executive producer Jeff Yorkes. The Muppets Studio's David Lightbody and Leigh Slaughter, as well as Michael Bostick and Kris Eber, also serve as executive producers.
"The Muppets Mayhem" will be available to stream in full on Disney+ starting May 10, 2023.