Cheech & Chong Have A Cameo Role In The Muppets Mayhem [NYCC]
Thanks to Disney+, the Muppets are returning with an all-new show called "The Muppets Mayhem." This time, we're following the Muppets' resident rock stars Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem as they embark on an adventure to record their very first album. But just like any other Muppets production, this series from Adam F. Goldberg, Jeff Yorkes, and veteran Muppets performer Bill Barretta will feature a number of cameos from various celebrities and musicians.
Though the producers were extremely tight-lipped about the cameos in the series, Goldberg did let a big one slide during their panel at New York Comic Con. While he and Yorkes explained that the show is more grounded in the real world (meaning there's no talking vegetables or a fork in the road), they mentioned a "surreal side to Zoot," the saxophone player in the band. It would be a fourth-wall-breaking moment that still "plays in the reality within the world."
Then Goldberg said, "We're not allowed to talk about our cameos, I'm going to get into trouble for saying this, but Zoot even freaks out Cheech & Chong."
Up in smoke
Following the producer's revelation at the NYCC panel, we set out to exclusively find out more about the appearance of veteran comedy duo Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong in "The Muppets Mayhem." Understandably, Goldberg and Yorkes remained secretive in the press room, but they did share that it was very funny for them to see the younger stars of the show like Lilly Singh and Saara Chaudry react to the comedy legends coming on set.
"It is filled with music people and cameos that we thought would match up with the band, said Goldberg. "The thing that was interesting with Cheech & Chong, that's right in my [wheelhouse]. I had older brothers and we'd watch Cheech & Chong. For Lilly [and the younger cast], they're like, 'Who is this?'"
Yorkes followed up by recounting another cameo appearance that he and his creative partner were overjoyed about. "We had one guest star who's not in the music business who we were trying to land the entire season," he said. "It was it's own saga and it landed on the last day. It was the hardest that Adam and I geeked out during the entire show."
Nice dreams
But moving back to Cheech & Chong, since the show is targeted towards a younger audience, our roundtable discussion inquired about what kind of humor we can expect from "The Muppet Mayhem," especially since the pair of comedians are known for a very green-tinted style of comedy. Both Goldberg and Yorkes explained:
Yorkes: We wanted to make ourselves laugh first and foremost. But as parents with kids...
Goldberg: Yeah, I don't want to have to explain to my child what a bong is, so that was our rule. If this can go over the heads of our kids, we're good.
Yorkes: If it's overt and we're hammering that there's a reference of some kind and it doesn't go above their heads, we're not going to do it.
Goldberg: We want parents to watch with their kids because we want kids to rediscover the Muppets. And it's probably for adults who want to come home and relax while chilling on the couch.
That all certainly makes sense. After all, it is a Disney production. Plus, Cheech and Chong are both House of Mouse veterans at this point as the former appeared in "Elena of Avalor" and the "Cars" franchise, while the latter lent his voice to Yax in "Zootopia" and the upcoming "Zootopia+." As for what they're doing with Animal and the gang, we'll have to wait until the show premieres some time in the near future to find out.
"The Muppets Mayhem" will premiere in 2023 on Disney+.