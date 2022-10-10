Cheech & Chong Have A Cameo Role In The Muppets Mayhem [NYCC]

Thanks to Disney+, the Muppets are returning with an all-new show called "The Muppets Mayhem." This time, we're following the Muppets' resident rock stars Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem as they embark on an adventure to record their very first album. But just like any other Muppets production, this series from Adam F. Goldberg, Jeff Yorkes, and veteran Muppets performer Bill Barretta will feature a number of cameos from various celebrities and musicians.

Though the producers were extremely tight-lipped about the cameos in the series, Goldberg did let a big one slide during their panel at New York Comic Con. While he and Yorkes explained that the show is more grounded in the real world (meaning there's no talking vegetables or a fork in the road), they mentioned a "surreal side to Zoot," the saxophone player in the band. It would be a fourth-wall-breaking moment that still "plays in the reality within the world."

Then Goldberg said, "We're not allowed to talk about our cameos, I'm going to get into trouble for saying this, but Zoot even freaks out Cheech & Chong."