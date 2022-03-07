The Muppets Mayhem Series Officially Coming To Disney+
Only a few weeks after we first brought you the news that Disney planned on reviving the beloved "Muppets" franchise with a show centering on the musical joys of Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, we now have it straight from the studio itself that the series is officially a go. Disney+ announced today that they've given the green light to "The Muppets Mayhem," described as a comedy series "starring the world-famous Muppets" that will "take audiences on a music-filled journey as, at long last, The Electric Mayhem Band records its first ever album." The series is developed, executive produced, and written by Adam Goldberg (as we also previously reported) along with Bill Barretta and Jeff Yorkes, bringing back the colorful characters originally created by master puppeteer Jim Henson.
Of course, the "Muppets" can't only star the Muppets themselves. Every now and then, someone with opposable thumbs is required to help keep things lively, which is where Lilly Singh comes in. The "A Little Late with Lilly Singh" and "Dollface" star will play a (human) character named Nora, who Disney announced will portray "the junior A&R executive tasked with managing and wrangling the mayhem that is The Electric Mayhem Band." If fans have waited on pins and needles for Disney to do anything interesting with the "Muppets" brand name since acquiring the property, then they'll be thrilled to see the gears fully in motion for this project. Here's what Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, had to say about the announcement. In a statement, Davis commented:
"The Muppets are renowned for quality, creativity and unrivaled, fun storytelling for the whole family. We are thrilled to have Adam, Bill and Jeff at the helm to bring all of these iconic and great new characters to life in fresh and dynamic ways."
And according to Jonnie Davis, President of ABC Signature:
"Adam F. Goldberg is our resident Muppet enthusiast at Signature and getting to play in the sandbox with Bill, a longtime Muppet performer, as well as these beloved characters was a dream come true for him, Bill and Jeff. Their take is fresh, fun, musical and of course, hilarious. We couldn't be happier to be the studio that is helping them get the band back together."
The Muppets Mayhem officially greenlit
The Electric Mayhem Band first appeared in the classic "The Muppet Show" back in 1976, though only ever appearing in the margins of the series and never as the breakout stars themselves. That'll finally change with "The Muppets Mayhem," which will star characters like Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, the lovable Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone, and Lips on trumpet. The Muppets most recently starred in Disney's "Muppets Haunted Mansion" special and also appear in the Disney+ streaming series titled "Muppets Now." Outside of these, Muppets productions have been rather paltry between 2011's "The Muppets" and its sequel, "Muppets Most Wanted," in 2014.
Hopefully, "The Muppets Mayhem" will remind viewers (and the studio itself) of just what kind of gem they've had on their hands all this time. At the very least, everyone involved is saying all the right things. That includes David Lightbody, executive producer and senior vice president of Disney Live Entertainment and The Muppets Studio. In a statement, he said:
"We are so excited to bring the story of The Electric Mayhem Band to the front and center of this new series. They've been entertaining audiences since 'The Muppet Show,' which debuted 45 years ago, so it's wonderful that these characters are finally getting to play lead rather than supporting roles."
No official release date has yet been announced, but Disney at least revealed a brief description of the series. Stay tuned for more updates as they come.
After 45 years of rockin' out, The Electric Mayhem goes on an epic musical journey to finally record their first studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora, the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current day music scene as they try to finally go platinum.