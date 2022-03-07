The Muppets Mayhem Series Officially Coming To Disney+

Only a few weeks after we first brought you the news that Disney planned on reviving the beloved "Muppets" franchise with a show centering on the musical joys of Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, we now have it straight from the studio itself that the series is officially a go. Disney+ announced today that they've given the green light to "The Muppets Mayhem," described as a comedy series "starring the world-famous Muppets" that will "take audiences on a music-filled journey as, at long last, The Electric Mayhem Band records its first ever album." The series is developed, executive produced, and written by Adam Goldberg (as we also previously reported) along with Bill Barretta and Jeff Yorkes, bringing back the colorful characters originally created by master puppeteer Jim Henson.

Of course, the "Muppets" can't only star the Muppets themselves. Every now and then, someone with opposable thumbs is required to help keep things lively, which is where Lilly Singh comes in. The "A Little Late with Lilly Singh" and "Dollface" star will play a (human) character named Nora, who Disney announced will portray "the junior A&R executive tasked with managing and wrangling the mayhem that is The Electric Mayhem Band." If fans have waited on pins and needles for Disney to do anything interesting with the "Muppets" brand name since acquiring the property, then they'll be thrilled to see the gears fully in motion for this project. Here's what Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, had to say about the announcement. In a statement, Davis commented:

"The Muppets are renowned for quality, creativity and unrivaled, fun storytelling for the whole family. We are thrilled to have Adam, Bill and Jeff at the helm to bring all of these iconic and great new characters to life in fresh and dynamic ways."

And according to Jonnie Davis, President of ABC Signature:

"Adam F. Goldberg is our resident Muppet enthusiast at Signature and getting to play in the sandbox with Bill, a longtime Muppet performer, as well as these beloved characters was a dream come true for him, Bill and Jeff. Their take is fresh, fun, musical and of course, hilarious. We couldn't be happier to be the studio that is helping them get the band back together."