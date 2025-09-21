This Superhero Comic Is The Best X-Men Story Marvel Never Made

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

X-Men fans are in a wait and see period right now. Before Marvel Studios gives the mutants their own reboot, many cast members of the 2000s "X-Men" films are returning for "Avengers: Doomsday" next year. 2026 is also on track to bring us season 2 of the superb animated series "X-Men '97."

The current era of "X-Men" comics, "From the Ashes," is largely replaying old beats; right now, they're doing an "Age of Apocalypse" homage for that comic's 30th anniversary. If "X-Men" fans want a great comic up their alley, then they need to step outside the Marvel Universe.

Enter "The Power Fantasy" by Kieron Gillen and Caspar Wijngaard, for my money one of the best serialized American comics to debut last year. Published by Image Comics, "The Power Fantasy" has published 11 issues/2 volumes ("The Superpowers" and the freshly released "Mutually Reassuring Destruction"). The third arc is set to begin this October with issue #12.

"The Power Fantasy" is set in an alternate 1999. In 1945, superpowered beings called Atomics began to appear across the world. This book focuses on six of them whose power can destroy the world with as much force as a nuclear arsenal (hence, "superpower," a description reserved for nation-states):

Etienne Lux, a telepathic utilitarian.

Santa Valentina, an angel incarnate who wants to save the world.

Brother Ray "Heavy" Harris, a revolutionary who leads a commune for Atomics and can control gravity.

Morishita "Deconstructa" Masumi, an artist who summons a rampaging kaiju when she gets upset.

Eliza Hellbound, a Catholic girl bonded to the essence of Hell.

Jacky Magus, a masked "magician" and leader of the Pyramid cult, whose Atomic power gives him an endless well of intuitive knowledge.

The Cold War allusions of the comic suggest "Watchmen." Alan Moore is the original "superheroes in reality would be horribly destructive time bombs" writer with his work on "Watchmen" and "Miracleman." "The Power Fantasy" issue #3 opens with a six-panel grid; one column shows the Trinity atomic test exploding in 1945. The next one over shows Valentina's birth, or the beginning of the Atomic age. In "Watchmen," Dr. Manhattan is a nuclear physicist reborn with power like the bomb.

In his notes for "The Power Fantasy" #6, Gillen said one way he pitched the book was: "'Watchmen' if there were six Doctor Manhattans" but I always immediately follow that up with 'imagine if you and your five messiest mates had to stay civil or the world would end.' Because, as you say, these are mainly very human people and a comparison to the detached Dr. Manhattan is misleading."

That sort of messy, soapy character drama is where the X-Men live and breathe. Gillen would know; he's written "X-Men" comics before and "The Power Fantasy" is taking ideas he'd had for the X-Men into a universe that can hold them in a way the Marvel Universe never could.