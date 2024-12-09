The 10 Best New Comics Of 2024, Ranked

"Resurrection of Magneto" was easily the highlight of "Fall of X" (the finale to the X-Men's Krakoa-era), when Storm journeys into Hell to convince Magneto the world still needs him.

Magneto is a character of contradictions, ones heightened by his character being twisted, again and again, by different writers with competing understandings of him. Magneto is both the greatest enemy and friend to Charles Xavier, a victim who became a murderer himself, and man who fights for liberation yet calls his followers the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. In the final accounting of his deeds, he's ended countless lives but saved even more.

Marvel Comics

"Resurrection of Magneto" is a character study that takes the whole of Magneto's history and forges it together. In issue #3, Magneto (wearing a black-and-white costume, conveying good and evil residing with him) literally talks to an apparition of his Silver Age self (the bloodthirsty Magneto, with a fitting red costume), who can only rave about the destined dominance of "Homo Superior." Magneto does not deny or excuse his sins or rage, but accepts them and his shadow self as part of his whole being.

Marvel Comics

Ewing's Marvel comics often draw on spirituality (the Kabbalah especially) and in "Resurrection of Magneto," Vecchio bases his drawings on tarot cards.

Resurrection of Magneto included a bunch of Tarot references and parallels. Here's a list:

(Spoilers) pic.twitter.com/WzchUga0AI — Luciano Vecchio (@LucianoVecchio) August 27, 2024

The comic's opening page places Magneto into the Five of Cups (symbolizing sadness or disappointment), with the cups replaced by the different helmets he has worn as Magneto, all scattered and discarded on the ground. The comic's final page is the World card, showing the end of one cycle and beginning of another. "Resurrection of Magneto" says we should remember iterative history, so of course the story's themes are framed with classical images.

"Resurrection of Magneto" is available to purchase and read on the digital reading service Marvel Unlimited.