Peacemaker Star Steve Agee Says There's One Thing That Separates Vigilante From The Rest Of The Gang [Exclusive]

In the second season of "Peacemaker," we've gotten to see that Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) really doesn't have it as together as she's made it appear, while Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), Peacemaker (John Cena), and Economos have all shown they're not great at letting others get too close. We don't know much about Vigilante's backstory in the DC Universe save for that he allegedly lives with his mother, but Agee (and fans) would love to know more. Agee said:

"[Vigilante's] another character I really want to see explored, but at least you can see that he has a desire to connect. He was like a little brother trying to connect with Peacemaker in season 1 and now he's transferring that to me. So unlike most of the other characters in the 11th Street Kid, he wants to connect and be close to all of us, so he's definitely got a good heart."

There are moments where Vigilante's pureness of heart seems apparent — like when he kisses Economos goodnight after the latter has passed out in a bathtub from partying too hard — but he's also a little misguided sometimes. He's a little too trigger-happy in general; he almost killed Peacemaker's white supremacist supervillain dad because Adebayo told him that Peacemaker could never be happy until he was dead. Vigilante is just as morally ambiguous as some of the other characters, but he seems to genuinely want to be close to his friends and is deeply vulnerable and earnest at all times.