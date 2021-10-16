What You Need To Know About Vigilante, The New DC Antihero In The Peacemaker Series

As the name suggests, Vigilante is a crime-fighting antihero who functions outside of the law to take down street-level criminals and mob bosses. The Vigilante alias itself has been taken on by various characters throughout DC comics, but Adrien Chase is by far the most well-known. A New York City district attorney, Chase was determined to fight for justice any way he could. The law was a good enough venture, until he woke up in the midst of a classic hero origin story: his family was murdered by mobsters. Deciding to seek justice his own way, Adrien took on the Vigilante monicker and took to the streets in a mask.

His dedication to justice and morality made him an especially complex character. Initially, he took special care not to kill his foes, a real Batman-esque approach to heroics. In fact, Chase was haunted by his actions throughout the comics: one incident saw him savagely beat an ex-convict later revealed to be innocent. Tortured by his actions, he considered abandoning his bloody crusade. For a time, he left it behind to pursue his career in law instead. Believing more good could be done in the court systems, he worked to become a judge. In the meanwhile, the Vigilante alias was taken up by another, who was later killed by Peacemaker.

The tragic incident sent Adrien back to the streets to exact justice with a newfound brutality. It mostly served to kickstart a painful cycle of violence followed by immense guilt. The damage to his psyche sent him spiraling into paranoia and madness, eventually leading him back to his new nemesis, Peacemaker. Seeking revenge, Adrien sought out a battle with Peacemaker. But years out of practice and out of shape led to a devastating defeat at Peacemaker's hands that also unmasked Chase on live TV.