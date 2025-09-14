One Peacemaker Character's Obsession Comes From James Gunn Himself

It's pretty common for creatives to take elements of their own lives or personalities and give them to the characters they write in some way, and writer/director/producer James Gunn gave one of the characters on his HBO Max series "Peacemaker" a delightful obsession that he has himself. On the Official Peacemaker Podcast, Gunn revealed that the fixation Vigilante (Freddie Stroma) has on crows is actually his own obsession, and he might be even more obsessed than the show's sweetly twisted antihero/sidekick.

In the "Peacemaker" season 2 episode "Another Rick Up My Sleeve," Vigilante asks his hungover friends in the 11th Street Kids if they want to hear some crow facts after a long night of partying, and they don't seem all that keen on hearing about the fascinating lives of crows. On the podcast, Gunn lights up and starts sharing crow facts the moment it's brought up, bringing bemused "oh here we go" reactions from his wife Jennifer Holland, who plays Emilia Harcourt, and long-time friend Steve Agee, who plays John Economos.

It turns out we had it totally wrong all along, folks, and James Gunn really, really loves birds. The only animal he's on the record as loving more are dogs, really, as he turned his own rescue dog, Ozu, into the beloved furry Kryptonian nightmare Krypto in "Superman" and reportedly kept getting distracted by the dog that played Cosmo in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." Who knows? Maybe one day we'll get a really cool crow character in the DC Universe.