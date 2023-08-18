James Gunn's Dog Obsession Repeatedly Hindered Production On Guardians Of The Galaxy 3

James Gunn's sci-fi adventure film "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3" takes place on a free-floating space station that was once the head of an ineffable space deity. On board the head, called Knowhere, a wide variety of aliens and creatures live in a cramped complex of apartments, trying to reside as comfortably as possible. Knowhere is also the home to the Guardians of the Galaxy, a loosely associated group of aliens — and one human — who occasionally commit acts of heroism for hire. In the first "Guardians" film, they came into the possession of Cosmo, a Soviet space dog that was salvaged by an unusual being called the Collector. By the third "Guardians," Cosmo could speak through a psychic collar (Cosmo was voiced by Maria Bakalova) and float objects with her mind.

Cosmo's breed is never spoken aloud, but she looks like a labrador or a golden retriever. In other words, she's a cute doggie that you just wanna scruff up an' snoogle and doggie woggie an' what a cute li'l DAWG! WHOOZagoodgirl?

Excuse me. I, like many of us, became distracted by the sight of an adorable animal. Kittens are my primary weakness, but a snuggly pupper has a way of breaking down my defenses as well. It seems that dogs also get to director James Gunn as well, as he was moved to distraction by the on-set dog that served as a stand-in for Cosmo ... and vice versa. The dog "playing" Cosmo was named Slate, and Slate was perhaps a little too affable on set. According to a recent Movieweb interview with the "Guardians" special effects supervisor, Stephanie Ceretti, Slate wanted to play with Gunn when the cameras started rolling.