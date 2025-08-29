Peacemaker Season 2 Is James Gunn's Apology For His Many Sins Against Birds

The following contains spoilers for the second episode of season 2 of "Peacemaker."

Writer, director, and producer James Gunn has never shown hesitation toward some onscreen ultraviolence, from his early days pushing the R-rating of "Slither" to its absolute limit, all the way through to his recent Marvel and DC projects. Meta-humans, humans, and all kinds of animals are fair game, too (though apparently he did discover that violence towards dogs is a hair too far for most audiences). In the 2021 film "The Suicide Squad," written and directed by Gunn, there seemed to be a whole lot of violence directed toward birds — so much, in fact, that he ended up tweeting about it at one point to try and reassure fans that no, he does not "hate birds."

Enter Eagly, the digital, adorable bald eagle who serves as Peacemaker/Christopher Smith's (John Cena) best friend and sidekick on Gunn's "The Suicide Squad" spin-off series, "Peacemaker." Eagly seems to be Gunn's way of apologizing to all of the bird watchers and serious ornithologists out there, because the feathered fellow sure is lovable. In the first season he got to do a bit of fighting and even tried to bring Chris a nice squirrelly snack,. In season 2, he gets a chance to really go to town on some humans, and it feels like Gunn's saying sorry to the birds (and bird nerds) and offering them a bit of chaotic catharsis.