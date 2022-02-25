Peacemaker Actor Freddie Stroma On Playing Vigilante, A Dangerous BFF [Interview]

Did you particularly enjoy saying, "Don't F with my BFF"?

[laughs] Yeah.

Obviously, it's a very funny joke, but how serious do you want Vigilante to sound at that moment?

Yeah, it's tough. That's why it's nice having James at the helm, because it's tough. Totally. You're like, "Is this a serious moment? Is it funny?" You know that you can rely on James and he'll guide you. It's so nice to give 100% of your trust to the director. He's just going to give it to you and you feel safe.

I imagine the stunt team did that as well, especially for that final action scene at the farm. How'd you prepare for it?

The stunt guys were insane. I remember when I came to the production, I had this moment where I watched them do some stunts. I was like, "Oh, this is one of those jobs." This is the top echelon of stunt guys. These guys were incredible. We worked with them. We did rehearsals. Luckily, Vig wears a mask, so there's a lot of stuff that I don't have to do and they can make me look really cool. I got the jail and there was some other stuff that I did get to do, but it's very cool to have some of the best stunt guys in the industry just doing your work.

You always hear people that play Batman say when they put on the costume on, a lot of the work is done for them. Do you feel that way when you're in Vigilante's costume?

Oh yeah, it does. It definitely does. It is weird with Vigilante though, just because he's such an oddball. So there's this part of me that's the nerd with the glasses, he's the bus boy, but then putting on the uniform, he's also badass. But then also while he's wearing the uniform, he's a bit of an idiot. So it's a little bit of both, I will say. It just felt so cool to be able to put on a superhero outfit, and to be a superhero was really cool.

Did you ever see Vigilante as a superhero?

I don't know. I never liked saying superhero 'cause he's kind of an anti-hero. Is he a good guy? I don't know. Also, when we say superhero, does that mean a masked vigilante? Does that mean someone who has superpowers? I don't know. I never really know how to categorize him.

I think James said he envisaged him as someone who wants to go out and be a vigilante — what kind of person really is there? It's a very odd thing for someone to do. What kind of psychology goes into that? So, I really like that. The fact that it's just the bus boy that you have no idea would be capable of something like that.

A lot of James Gunn's anti-heroes have their own pain, but does Vigilante? He always looks happy-go-lucky.

He definitely feels very happy-go-lucky, but I think, at any point, James can reveal the pain if he wants to. There's a brief moment when he has come out of jail and he realizes he's f***ed up and ... he really loves Peacemaker so much. It definitely hit him to the core. He does feel really, really bad, and he does feel pain. I think, in that line, "The mind is a den of scorpions," he knows where pain is. I think he probably chooses not to perceive it.

For you, what else were his most vulnerable moments?

I think there were a few moments where he was honest. There's another moment in the car with Chris, with Peacemaker, where they've just gotten away from all the police and he's questioning Chris. He's like, "We used to do all this stuff. We kill bad guys." And we accidentally killed the wrong person. It is definitely a moment where he is having a heart to heart and saying, "What's going on? You're changing and I don't understand it." You have little moments like that where you're like, "Okay, he's not just the clown." You start to see a little bit more to the core of who he is.

A guy who's willing to clumsily throw a grenade for his friend.

He's willing to throw a grenade far too close to himself if it means protecting Peacemaker. I don't think he really thinks any of that stuff through. I remember on the day we threw the grenade and in my head, I was like, "Well, he'll throw the grenade a little further. It was not easy to throw a grenade when it has the pin — it's not just a sphere. You've got a little piece that'll roll off, and I'm trying to throw this thing and just trying to get it to land between his legs. It's like, man, he's really close, but I think Vigilante is that confident.