Why A Key Peacemaker Character Was Recast Halfway Through Filming

The streaming premiere of James Gunn's "Peacemaker" is almost upon us, and as the series approaches its HBO Max debut, details are trickling in about a major casting change that occurred behind-the-scenes and resulted in significant reshoots. "Peacemaker" is a spin-off of "The Suicide Squad" and features John Cena reprising his role as the title antihero, who goes by the name Christopher Smith in his civilian identity. Freddie Stroma, known for his performance as Cormac McLaggen in the "Harry Potter" film series, plays his teammate Adrian Chase, a district attorney who moonlights as the crime fighter Vigilante.

Originally, actor Chris Conrad ("Patriot")was set to play Vigilante and had already shot scenes for five and a half of the eight episodes in the show's first season. However, he soon departed "Peacemaker" over what sounds like textbook creative differences, leaving Stroma to step in. Rather than change horses (or actors) mid-stream, Gunn went back and reshot all of Vigilante's scenes with Stroma. While speaking to ScreenRant, he responded to a question about the recasting of Vigilante and explained what happened that led to Conrad's departure and the subsequent reshoots: