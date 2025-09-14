This Part Of Filming Peacemaker Season 2 Was Tougher Than The First [Exclusive]

While Agee said that some of his fellow actors also struggled with the dance, including Robert Patrick, frequent Gunn collaborator Michael Rooker, and Meadows, everyone had a totally different tactic when it came to the final pile. Some cast members seem to be having a lot of fun selling the idea that they're croaking, while Grillo just seems to have a case of the giggles. Agee isn't exactly at the front of the pile, and that's by design, he said. "If you watch, I'm one of the last people to lay down and you can clearly see me looking for a comfortable place. There are people laying in that pile who are on their backs, head upside down," he said. He didn't want to deal with any of that, so he decided to "fall into it and just rest here while the camera rolls."

Honestly, after a whole day of doing complex choreography, you're gonna take whatever chance to rest you can, and it's hard to blame Agee. Maybe next season's theme will be a slow jam and the dance will be a little lower-energy, though I'm not betting on it. You can learn the steps to the season 1 dance here if you really want to taste just what the cast is dealing with, just remember that season 2 is even harder (if you're dance-challenged like Agee, Patrick, and me, anyway).

New episodes of "Peacemaker" premiere Thursdays on HBO Max.