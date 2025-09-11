15 Sequels That Are Better Than The Original Movie
Nowadays, it seems like the only movies that ever come out are sequels. Whether it's the latest installment of a billion-dollar cinematic universe ("Superman," "The Fantastic Four: First Steps") or a legacy reboot of a beloved classic ("The Naked Gun," "How to Train Your Dragon"), it's rare for original films to get any love at the box office. It's especially surprising considering Hollywood's love-hate relationship with sequels as a whole.
You need not be reminded of the many sequels that truly didn't need to happen, turning once-beloved franchises into forgotten relics of cinema's past. In spite of this principle, there are many cinephiles who would agree that some of the best films ever made are sequels that exceed the quality of their predecessors. In the cases of "Aliens" or "The Godfather: Part II," it's a matter of personal opinion whether you like the original film or its sequel, but for these 15 classics across the history of film, it's more or less unanimous that they all outdid their predecessors.
The Empire Strikes Back
For a lot of "Star Wars" fans, the sheer ambition and world-building of the first movie is enough to make "A New Hope" better than "The Empire Strikes Back," but many would argue that the sequel has set a high bar that the franchise has yet to reach again. Released three years after "Episode IV: A New Hope" changed science fiction for good, "Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back" stunned fans with an even more ambitious story in which the Rebellion's war against the Empire ends in tragedy, betrayal, and personal revelation.
Even the film's lightsaber duels feel like a huge step up from the primitive special effects on display in "A New Hope," with the addition of iconic characters to the franchise in Master Yoda (Frank Oz), Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams), and Boba Fett (Jeremy Bulloch). There's no benefit of nostalgia needed; "The Empire Strikes Back" really is as epic and incredible as you remember it from your childhood, and its quality still haunts the "Star Wars" franchise to this day.
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
By the time "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" was released in 1979, the original series had been off the air for nearly a decade. Still, the franchise had yet to peak until its 1982 sequel, "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," in which the crew of the USS Enterprise is targeted by their former adversary Khan (who had originally debuted in the 1967 original series episode "Space Seed"). The stakes of the "Star Trek" franchise have never been higher, as Khan's (Ricardo Montalban) revenge quest results in one of the franchise's best moments when Spock (Leonard Nimoy) sacrifices himself fixing the Enterprise's warp drive.
Some of the worst critical reviews of "The Wrath of Khan" felt it lacked the charm and solid direction that made the original series so beloved, but even the film's biggest detractors could agree it was an improvement on the 1979 film. However, for "Star Trek" fans, it was exactly the type of film adaptation of the series they wanted, and it's only gotten better with age as franchise films fail to put beloved characters' lives on the line.
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
"National Lampoon's Vacation" was one of the great comedies of the 1980s, featuring a who's who of the decade's comedy mainstays: Chevy Chase starring, Harold Ramis directing, John Hughes writing, and a supporting cast including John Candy, Christie Brinkley, and even a young Jane Krakowski. It was followed up by a sequel, "European Vacation," in 1985, but the "Vacation" franchise was truly made for its 1989 threequel, "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation."
This timeless Christmas classic didn't just excel at the box office, but it features Chevy Chase at the prime of his movie stardom as Clark Griswold attempts to give his family a good, old-fashioned holiday. Whether it's his accidental shorting of the entire city of Chicago's power via his extensive Christmas lights, or Clark snapping when his yearly bonus is not money but a "Jelly of the Month" club membership, this film has even more laughs than the original and, best of all, it makes for the perfect seasonal watch with your family.
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
1984's "The Terminator" didn't just make Arnold Schwarzenegger a household name, but it also kick-started the directorial career of James Cameron, whose best films include some of the biggest of all time at the box office. Yet, it wasn't until 1991 that "The Terminator" got a sequel in "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," in which Schwarzenegger takes on the hero role as a T-800 robot sent back in time to protect a young John Connor (Edward Furlong) from the more advanced T-1000 (Robert Patrick) hunting John and his mother, Sarah (Linda Hamilton).
Not only does "Judgment Day" benefit from having seven years' worth of special effects advancement, but many critics agreed that the film's story felt more emotional and poignant than its predecessor, thanks to the dynamic between T-800 and John Connor. Of course, it also helps that the film gives more firepower to one of the great female action heroes, Sarah Connor, who rises to the levels of Ellen Ripley in "Aliens," another sequel from Cameron.
Batman Returns
How hard it must have been for Tim Burton to approach topping his 1989 "Batman" film, which was not only the debut of Michael Keaton's Dark Knight, but also featured Jack Nicholson as maybe the definitive cinematic version of the Clown Prince of Crime and a soundtrack album by another Prince — the late and legendary musician. Yet, somehow, in 1992, Burton was able to improve on the first film with "Batman Returns," which is a much darker and less family-friendly take on the DC Comics franchise, albeit still having all the campiness and charm missing from Christopher Nolan's future take on the character.
In "Batman Returns," Batman seeks to protect Gotham City from the corrupt crime boss The Penguin (Danny DeVito), while also avoiding vengeance from Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer), both of which are easily some of the best superhero villain portrayals in the history of comic book movies. The film was quite divisive upon release, but in recent years, critics have praised its bold tonal shift from the 1989 "Batman" as well as Burton's delightfully twisted version of Gotham, which remains unparalleled in more recent "Batman" adaptations.
Addams Family Values
1991's "The Addams Family" re-interpreted the iconic 1964 sitcom for a modern audience, in which the titular family rekindles a relationship with their long-lost uncle Fester (Christopher Lloyd). Its 1993 sequel "Addams Family Values" has a much more relatable and grounded premise, surprisingly, after Gomez (Raul Julia) and Morticia (Anjelica Huston) introduce a new baby to the family, causing the jealous Wednesday (Christina Ricci) and Pugsley (Jimmy Workman) to attempt to kill him.
Compared to the 1991 film, "Addams Family Values" feels more like a satirical take on traditional family dynamics, with one subplot involving Fester marrying the family's nanny (Joan Cusack), without knowing she intends to murder him for the family's inheritance. This would also sadly be the last outing for this iteration of the Addams Family after Julia passed away in 1994. It's not only a darkly wonderful family film, but a truly great sequel that hopefully fans of Jenna Ortega's "Wednesday" revisit.
Spider-Man 2
Sam Raimi is arguably responsible for inventing the modern-day superhero movie with 2002's "Spider-Man," kicking off a trilogy of films starring Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker, Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane Watson, and Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborne. However, it was "Spider-Man 2" in 2004 that felt like a fully-realized version of what Spider-Man could be on the big screen, including one of the best action scenes in superhero cinema in the iconic train sequence as he protects New York City passengers from being thrown into the harbor by Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina).
Compared to the first "Spider-Man," which is great but hasn't aged the best in terms of its visual effects and big Raimi-esque swings, "Spider-Man 2" is a remarkable improvement that feels locked into its tone, directorial style, and understanding of the comic book mythos. Even though many "Spider-Man" fans (and even Stan Lee himself) agree that Tom Holland is a much better Peter Parker than Maguire, it's hard to find any "Spider-Man" film that is as great all on its own as this one.
Toy Story 3
Even thinking about "Toy Story 3" is enough to make any millennial (or Gen Z cusper) sob uncontrollably. Pixar's track record with sequels isn't always the best, between an overabundance of "Cars" sequels and unfortunate fan service with films like "Finding Dory." However, even those who believe "Toy Story" and "Toy Story 2" are some of the best Pixar films of all time must've been surprised when "Toy Story 3" was released in 2010, depicting what happens when kids grow out of toys and have to move on to college, despite Woody, Buzz, and co. trying to escape a fate worse than death: Being donated to a daycare center.
With great character arcs, an incredible villain in Lots-o-Huggin' Bear (Ned Beatty), and genuine laughter for the whole family, it's still impressive how incredibly "Toy Story 3" sticks the landing with its tear-jerking ending. As Andy gives all his toys away to the adorable Bonnie, he one-by-one describes what he loves about each of them (in most cases, ironically juxtaposing against their real personalities). It's when he gets to Woody that he hesitates giving his once-favorite toy away, but nevertheless does, knowing he's in better hands with Bonnie.
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
Between the releases of the first "The Hunger Games" movie and its sequel, "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire," Jennifer Lawrence shot to A-list fame faster than most actresses, winning an Oscar for "Silver Linings Playbook" and hosting "Saturday Night Live." "Catching Fire," in some regards, had a lot to prove for Lawrence, but thankfully, it's the film that many believe to be the best of all the "Hunger Games" movies, which we at /Film called "both an action film triumph and a brilliant introduction for young audiences to righteous rebellion."
In "Catching Fire," Katniss (Lawrence) and Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) become political targets after their victory in the previous film incites rebellions across Panem, resulting in some changes for the 75th Hunger Games that rope in the previous year's winners. Of course, it helps that the film has an Oscar winner leading the helm with some of her best acting thus far, but for some critics to compare her performance in this film to Katharine Hepburn is as high praise as you could receive for a massive teen lit franchise.
22 Jump Street
"21 Jump Street" was a surprising success as far as theatrical comedies go, re-interpreting the '80s drama series starring Johnny Depp into a light-hearted buddy cop film where rookie officers Schmidt (Jonah Hill) and Jenko (Channing Tatum) are sent undercover to a high school to investigate an underground drug ring. Of course, it helps that the film had the directorial strengths of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, but even then, the odds were against this team to capture lightning in a bottle a second time with the aptly-named sequel "22 Jump Street."
Against all odds, "22 Jump Street" was one of the funniest and best films of the summer of 2014, which also included "Neighbors," "They Came Together," and "Guardians of the Galaxy." Naturally, Schmidt and Jenko graduate from playing undercover in high school and move on to college, where the stakes are higher and the laughs are even raunchier. Of course, no joke in the film tops its end credits, which run through potential sequels to "22 Jump Street," including cameos from Seth Rogen, Anna Faris, and Bill Hader.
10 Cloverfield Lane
Few monster films are as successful at being true horror films the way "Cloverfield" was, documenting an attack on New York City by a mysterious creature from the perspective of found footage recorded by young adults whose night out is interrupted by chaos. It's ambitious to follow up the film with a sequel that abandons the found footage format for a more straightforward drama, but "10 Cloverfield Lane" defies expectations that eschews exploring the world of the monster attacks for a grounded thriller in which a woman (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) wakes up after a car crash in an isolated bunker with two strangers (John Goodman and John Gallagher Jr.) following a nationwide panic (the off-screen events of "Cloverfield").
"10 Cloverfield Lane" is an intense, claustrophobic spiritual sequel to the 2008 film, grounded by incredible performances from its lead trio, which it owes to the fact that it was originally written as a spec script separate from the "Cloverfield" franchise entirely. Critics seemed to agree as well that a change of pace was exactly what was needed after a film as unique as the original "Cloverfield."
Logan
By the time "Logan" was released in 2017, Hugh Jackman had been playing the role of Wolverine for 17 years, starting with 2000's "X-Men" and continuing throughout the live-action film franchise. Although Wolverine had already had solo outings with "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" and "The Wolverine," "Logan" is in all aspects a completely different venture for the character. With an R-rating and a much more grounded storyline, "Logan" sees the titular mutant and Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) help shepherd a young mutant girl (Dafne Keen) to a safe haven near the Canadian border.
It's an extraordinary "X-Men" film that's unlike any other, exploring the tragic side of Jackman's iconic role and what it truly means to be a superhero. This wouldn't end up being Jackman's swan song for the role thanks to his return in "Deadpool & Wolverine," but it's still easily one of the finest and most beautiful superhero movies ever made, and for a few years there, it felt like the proper final goodbye to 20th Century Fox's version of the X-Men.
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Musicals don't often leave room for sequels, but if they did, jukebox musicals are theoretically the easiest to imagine getting them. "Mamma Mia!" began as a stage musical in 1999, incorporating the music of ABBA, including songs like "Dancing Queen," "Chiquitita," and "Super Trouper," with a 2008 film adaptation starring Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, and Pierce Brosnan. Ten years later, they made a sequel in "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again," featuring a handful of other ABBA songs like "Waterloo" and "I Have a Dream."
Even though some might think a sequel to an already-beloved movie musical is unnecessary, "Here We Go Again" is a delightful miracle of a sequel, filled with so much joy and emotion. Plus, it has a cameo from Cher of all people, who kills her own rendition of "Fernando." The stand-out performer in this sequel, however, is Lily James, who plays a younger version of Streep's Donna in flashbacks to her courtships with the various men of the first "Mamma Mia!," which more than makes up for Streep's reduced screen time.
Top Gun: Maverick
"Top Gun" is one of those films that's so recognizable and iconic, you might actually forget it's not all that good. Even though the visual effects and practical stunt work are a marvel, especially for 1986, it's also incredibly melodramatic when it's not literally soaring through the sky. Nevertheless, its 2022 sequel "Top Gun: Maverick" was highly anticipated for over a decade, and it certainly lived up to the hype. In the film, Tom Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell agrees to train a new generation of fighter pilots, forcing him to confront his old shortcomings and regrets from his "Top Gun" days.
The film boasts an incredible cast of up-and-coming stars, including Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, and Lewis Pullman, but the best characters in "Top Gun: Maverick" are the returning main characters from the original film, including Val Kilmer in a cameo appearance as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky. It was even nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, which is something that cannot be said about the original film, which only got nods in technical categories (and won for Best Original Song).
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
"Shrek" is obviously an iconic franchise, but even with its popularity, it's not surprising that the 2011 spin-off film "Puss in Boots" didn't exactly resonate with audiences. The film had its fair share of positive reviews, praising its animation and writing, but the characters from Far, Far Away remained dormant for years to come. It wasn't until 2022 that a sequel, "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," not only revitalized the DreamWorks franchise but also reminded audiences how great animation could be.
In the surprisingly heavy "The Last Wish," Puss' days of adventuring seem to be over when he discovers he's on his last of nine lives, until he learns of a Wishing Star that will grant him a second lease on life. Teaming up with his former flame Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek) and an excitable Chihuahua (Harvey Guillén), Puss races the likes of Goldilocks (Florence Pugh) and Jack Horner (John Mulaney) to retrieve the Wishing Star before the Big, Bad Wolf (Wagner Moura) catches up to him. Though it's filled with a lot of plot, it culminates in a truly spectacular final act that really shines thanks to the film's storybook-like visuals.