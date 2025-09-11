15 Sequels That Are Better Than The Original Movie

Nowadays, it seems like the only movies that ever come out are sequels. Whether it's the latest installment of a billion-dollar cinematic universe ("Superman," "The Fantastic Four: First Steps") or a legacy reboot of a beloved classic ("The Naked Gun," "How to Train Your Dragon"), it's rare for original films to get any love at the box office. It's especially surprising considering Hollywood's love-hate relationship with sequels as a whole.

You need not be reminded of the many sequels that truly didn't need to happen, turning once-beloved franchises into forgotten relics of cinema's past. In spite of this principle, there are many cinephiles who would agree that some of the best films ever made are sequels that exceed the quality of their predecessors. In the cases of "Aliens" or "The Godfather: Part II," it's a matter of personal opinion whether you like the original film or its sequel, but for these 15 classics across the history of film, it's more or less unanimous that they all outdid their predecessors.