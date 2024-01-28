Here's What The Worst Critic Reviews Said About Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan

The general consensus among sci-fi fans is that Nicholas Meyer's 1982 film "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" is the best of the 13 extant "Star Trek" movies. Watching the film, it's easy to see why it has this reputation; it's a corker of a thriller. It's a film that deals with Kirk getting older and having to face the consequences of his reckless younger days as a captain, facing the fact that he may not be the hero he thought he was. Moreso, though, the film features a very non-Trek villain in Khan (Ricardo Montalbán), a vicious ultra-human hellbent on revenge. Khan was such a powerful villain that he kind of altered the way "Star Trek" movies were perceived, and many of the more recent Trek flicks eschewed the show's typical bent toward diplomacy and science in favor of morally simplistic, violence-ready hero-vs.-villain stories.

Trekkies have a wonderful time debating which of the Trek movies is best — I'm personally more fond of "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" and "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country" — but ineffable pop opinion still seems to regularly push "Khan" up to the tops of retrospectives and ranking listicles. As such, openly declaring "Khan" to be a bad film may be considered a faux pas of massive dimensions.

But not everyone loves "Wrath of Khan," and looking back at some of the reviews — handily archived by Rotten Tomatoes — there are some legitimate complaints about the way Meyer's film ultimately shook out. Even some of the positive reviews had some critiques about structure and ambition. Roger Ebert gave the film three stars, saying that he also preferred the headiness of "Motion Picture" over the character-forward writing of "Khan."

Here are a few other notable criticisms of "The Wrath of Khan."