15 Best TV Shows Like Desperate Housewives

For those looking for a variation of the "Desperate Housewives" suburban maelstrom with a more serious and dramatic undercurrent, there's no going wrong with "Big Little Lies." Originally a miniseries before being brought back due to enormous critical and commercial success, HBO's acclaimed prestige concoction delves into the secrets and tensions simmering beneath the idyllic surface of the coastal town of Monterey, California.

Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman (giving a career-highlight performance in one of her best projects ever), Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, and Laura Dern star as five mothers with an initially undisclosed degree of involvement in a possible homicide at an elementary school fundraiser. The original season then flashes back to the beginning of the school year to show how their intertwined lives eventually led to the death in question, and to the ensuing criminal investigation.

It's a show that manages the wondrous feat of striking a perfect balance between juicy, oft-campy drama and genuine psychological and emotional insight, with a cast of characters that reveals fascinating new layers to us with each episode. Watching both seasons of "Big Little Lies," you will find yourself basking in the warmth and texture of the lived-in storytelling as often as you'll be holding your breath in anxious anticipation of what will happen next.