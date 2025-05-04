Why The Pretty Little Liars Spin-Off Ravenswood Was Canceled After One Season

I. Marlene King's mega-hit teen drama, "Pretty Little Liars," opens with a straightforward pilot episode. In the episode's cold open, a young girl goes missing during a sleepover, setting the stage for a one-year time-jump revolving around the other girls who were there when it happened. The missing girl, Alison DiLaurentis (Sasha Pieterse), still hasn't been found, but her friends collectively receive threatening messages from a certain "A," who seems to know a lot about each of their deepest, darkest secrets. With time, we (along with the girls) learn more about that fateful night, along with the central group's complicated dynamics with one another, especially with the mean-spirited Alicent. There's plenty of drama and intrigue to unwrap here, as this is a show that hinges on snappy dialogue and red herrings to create a convoluted mystery with no obvious solutions.

Advertisement

As confusing and thematically iffy as "Pretty Little Liars" can be at times, the show embraces its unhinged sensibilities without compromise and commits to them (much like the absurd, astounding CW series, "Riverdale.") Sandwiched between unpredictable mystery and brutal teen drama is a huge chunk of outrageous character moments that often feel like caricatures. However, these aspects played out so often and so intensely that "Pretty Little Liars" feels better for it, where this brand of extreme camp meshes well with the fabric of the show. Given the popularity of the series, "Pretty Little Liars" ran for seven seasons and ended with a controversial yet memorable series finale, leaving fans clamoring for more. As a result, three (!) spin-offs were ordered in quick succession, but each one of them got canceled pretty early due to a combination of factors.

Advertisement

When "Ravenswood" was first announced, it emerged as the spin-off that had the most potential, as the series had a direct connection to the parent show in the form of a single character: Caleb (Tyler Blackburn). Despite this strong link, "Ravenswood" failed to pique audience interest or recapture the essence of the mega-popular teen series it was an offshoot of. What exactly went wrong here?