Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Could've Ended With A Movie – Here's What Happened

Cherish "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" (currently on its third season) while it lasts. "Strange New Worlds" will be wrapping up with its fifth season, which will run an abbreviated six episodes. (The previous seasons, and the to-come fourth, all clocked in at 10 episodes.) Fellow Paramount+ series "Star Trek: Discovery" and "Star Trek: Lower Decks" also ended after their season fives, so it seems like that's the upper limit for a "Trek" show at the moment.

But during negotiations for ending the series, a straightforward fifth season wasn't the only option considered. Rebecca Romijn, who plays Enterprise First Officer Una Chin-Riley on "Strange New Worlds," said at the 2025 STLV: Trek to Vegas convention that Paramount put a different offer on the table: a movie. Romijn explained (reported by TrekMovie) that:

"Six [episodes] was a negotiation. Normally it was ten episodes, but they offered us a 2-hour movie and [co-showrunners] Akiva [Goldsman] and Henry [Alonso Myers] said we can't wrap up these storylines in just two hours. And so they got [six episodes]."

Add that hypothetical "Strange New Worlds" movie to "Star Trek" pictures that never went to warp speed. The franchise has stalled out on theatrical releases since 2016, when "Star Trek: Beyond" underperformed at the box office. Some filmmakers, from Quentin Tarantino to "Fantastic Four: First Steps" director Matt Shakman, have tried to get a new "Trek" movie off the ground, but haven't succeeded.

The last "Star Trek" movie released was "Section 31," which went straight to streaming on Paramount+ and was panned.

Though past "Star Trek" casts have continued on in movies before, Myers and Goldsman made the right call. A fifth season is the better way to wrap up this particular show. "Strange New Worlds" has embraced being a television show and what that medium means for how it tells its stories.