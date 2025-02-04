5 Reasons Why Star Trek: Section 31 Failed

Olatune Osunsanmi's new TV movie "Star Trek: Section 31" was originally intended to be a full-blown TV series and a proper spinoff to "Star Trek: Discovery." The show was to follow Michelle Yeoh as the villainous Empress Philippa Georgiou, a bloodthirsty tyrant from another dimension, as she was recruited into a super-secret black-ops organization embedded deeply inside Starfleet. Although the Empress had murdered untold millions of people and regularly ate the flesh of her enemies, she was presented as somewhat sympathetic, having undergone a very mild personal redemption.

Starfleet understood Georgiou was morally bankrupt, but it required her brand of bankruptcy to commit acts of covert terrorism to keep the Federation's utopia maintained. Plans for a "Section 31" TV series stretch back as far as at least 2019. By 2023, however, the "Star Trek" franchise had entered a state of widespread contraction, with most of the property's then-ongoing shows being canceled one after the other. Also, Yeoh won an Academy Award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," so her ability to commit to a TV series became nebulous. As a result, "Section 31" was refashioned as a standalone streaming TV movie event (the first in "Star Trek" history).

"Star Trek: Section 31" debuted on Paramount+ on January 24, 2025, and it is very much a January movie. It's a lightweight, nondescript actioner full of broad, well-worn character types, not-so-funny humor, pretty generic fight scenes, and no meaningful connections to the "Star Trek" world at large. It was also met with mostly negative reviews and currently sports a mere 19% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes (out of 42 reviews), which is the lowest RT rating in the history of the "Star Trek" franchise. /Film, in contrast, gave "Section 31" a semi-positive review, describing it (complimentarily) as B-movie trash. For the most part, however, the film was rejected by Trekkies and non-Trekkies alike.

Why didn't "Section 31" catch on with audiences? Several reasons.