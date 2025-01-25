Section 31 Strays Further From Star Trek's Original Mission Than Any Other Show Or Movie

Olatunde Osunsanmi's new TV movie "Star Trek: Section 31" involves the exploits of Empress Philippa Georgiou, an escapee from a parallel universe and the former ruler of the evil Terran Empire. Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) is a wicked sadist, mass murderer, and vile cannibal who, thanks to some soul-searching adventures on board the U.S.S. Discovery, proved that she was capable of actual restraint. That was enough for Starfleet to recruit her for Section 31, the black-ops arm of the "Star Trek" universe.

Section 31 is, for many Trekkies, antithetical to "Star Trek." The organization was introduced in the sixth season of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," and it was always presented as morally dodgy. Why would an ostensibly utopian future based on pacifism, diplomacy, and scientific betterment require a CIA-like order of spies and assassins? Yes, the Federation had rivals and enemies, but throughout most of "Star Trek: The Original Series," war was to be avoided at all costs. Section 31 depicted Starfleet as an organization that was willing to break its own rules in times of war. It didn't fit in with "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry's ideals.

But we have arrived at a Section 31 movie regardless, and the filmmakers — mercifully — took a wise approach to the controversial material. Rather than connect "Section 31" directly to the rest of the "Star Trek" canon, or link it to an extant "Star Trek" story arc (like, for example, a war with the Klingons), it is wholly separate, making only scant references to the larger "Star Trek" universe. This allowed "Section 31" to stand as an independent sci-fi action caper, free from the stuffiness of Starfleet diplomacy. It's more like a heist movie, featuring mostly new aliens and characters.

So, we have a "Star Trek" movie that doesn't take place among Starfleet officers, isn't set on a starship, doesn't possess any of the franchise's well-worn utopian principles, isn't paced like a "Star Trek" show, doesn't look like a "Star Trek" series, and features a simple action plot that "Star Trek" usually doesn't do.

Wait. Why is this even "Star Trek?"