Every New Star Trek: Section 31 Character, Ranked

This post contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Section 31."

Judging by the final tease featured in the new movie "Star Trek: Section 31," Paramount+ isn't done with its squad of extralegal just yet. "Section 31" is a bit of a mixed bag, especially given how long it was in development, but the movie about former mass murderess Philippa Georgiou and her new squad of ne'er-do-wells works well enough as the start of something new — as opposed to the "TV movie event" it's been advertised as.

As an introductory chapter, "Section 31" works thanks to the strengths of its cast and the intriguing charm of nearly every new character. Does the movie borrow too liberally from familiar superhero dynamics like "The Suicide Squad" and heist movies like "Ocean's Eleven?" Sure. But it gets away with it thanks to the enjoyable novelty of its ragtag band of antiheroes, which includes a mech-suit wearing himbo, a Vulcan commandeered by a malevolent micro-organism, an Augment with a chip on his shoulder, a super-smart Chameloid, a morally flexible Deltan, and a goody-two-shoes Starfleet officer. By setting its story outside the boundaries of the franchise's morals-forward central organization, "Section 31" can introduce some truly novel characters with lots of potential. Here's the spoiler-filled scoop on each of them, on a scale from super-boring to super-lovable.