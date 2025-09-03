Twisted Metal Season 2's Rotten Tomatoes Score Reveals Something Fascinating

Video game adaptations are having a moment on television. Animated heavyweights like "Arcane" and "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners" have found a firm foothold on Netflix, while live-action juggernauts "Fallout" and "The Last of Us" are scooping up Emmy nominations for Prime Video and HBO. These series have dominated online discourse, hailed as benchmarks for how to translate gaming narratives to the small screen successfully. And yet, conspicuously absent from these virtual water cooler conversations is "Twisted Metal," Peacock's gonzo, blood-soaked demolition derby of a show that might just be one of the most self-aware and emotionally resonant adaptations of the bunch.

The ultra-violent vehicular combat comedy thrill ride is not only one of the few properties to actually understand how to utilize the talent of Anthony Mackie as protagonist John Doe, but also allows "Encanto" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Stephanie Beatriz to let her freak flag fly as his partner in havoc, Quiet. Season 1 made for some good and gruesome fun on the highway to hell, but season 2 managed to transport the audience straight into the world of the games, while crafting a genuinely earnest story flanked by exploding vehicles, a demented gamemaker with supernatural powers, and a jacked as hell man who is also part car.

Everything about "Twisted Metal" sounds like the result of a 12-year-old mainlining nothing but Attitude Era-WWE promos and reruns of "The Simpsons," but that's precisely why the show works. It embraces absurdity without losing sincerity, expertly balancing over-the-top gore and slapstick physicality with a guileless beating heart. The show knows what it is, but more importantly, it is confident in what it's saying with its themes of oppression under dystopian regimes. This makes its critical and audience reception all the more telling. Season 2 boasts a 92% critic score and an 83% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes — significantly outperforming "The Last of Us" season 2 in audience approval, despite the latter being an awards darling. The discrepancy highlights a stubborn truth in entertainment discourse: horror and comedy, particularly when mixed, are still fighting for legitimacy.