Sorry, Marvel: The Twisted Metal Season 2 Trailer Shows The World How To Make Proper Use Of Anthony Mackie
Start your engines and grab your bazookas! Season 2 of "Twisted Metal" is finally coming our way later this summer, and the first teaser trailer is giving us everything we've been impatiently waiting to see. The Peacock streaming series is based on the popular vehicular combat video game property of the same name, where players can drive vehicles, blow up their enemies, and unleash total chaos. Anyone who was a pre-teen or teenager in the late '90s and early '00s likely remembers at least one person from their class who was a little too into "Twisted Metal" (or, at minimum, had a Sweet Tooth t-shirt), but little did we know, "Twisted Metal" as a TV show would become one of the most entertaining series of the streaming era.
"Twisted Metail" Season 1 was a surprisingly wild and exciting chase through post-apocalyptic carnage featuring some of the funniest writing on TV. Developed by writing duo Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick with Michael Jonathan Smith, the show stars Captain America himself, Anthony Mackie as John Doe, and Stephanie Beatriz as the mysterious (and mouthy) Quiet. John is on a mission to make it across the desolate remains of the United States to deliver an enigmatic package, fighting off ruthless marauders with suped-up cars and plenty of explosive weaponry in the process. Just when it looked like things were finally in the rearview toward the end of the first season, however, John was forced by the powerful Raven (Neve Campbell) to enter a driving tournament. Meanwhile, Quiet was intercepted by a group of masked women led by John's sister, Dollface.
Season 2 will pick up right where Season 1 left off, heading into Calypso's tournament and aligning the series more canonically with the actual gameplay of the OG "Twisted Metal." Even better, we finally have our first look at the creator and host of the titular demolition derby tournament.
Anthony Carrigan debuts as Twisted Metal's Calypso, and he looks incredible
"The stakes couldn't be higher as John Doe and Quiet risk their lives to compete in a dangerous demolition derby tournament. The prize? A single wish, their greatest heart's desire, granted," explained showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith in a statement. "The only problem is 16 other drivers have wishes of their own [...] it's too bad not all of them will survive." Joining the already stellar cast is "Barry" breakout star Anthony Carrigan, who is donning a sharply angled wig to bring the memorable video game character Calypso to life. He's gonna be a real sicko this season, and we should all consider ourselves lucky to witness it.
Will Arnett and Joe Seanoa (aka Samoa Joe) return to share the role of Sweet Tooth, but they're not alone. Recurring guest stars include Saylor Bell Curda, Lisa Gilroy, Richard de Klerk, Patty Guggenheim, Tiana Okoye, and Michael James Shaw. Season 2 directors feature Phil Sgriccia, Bill Benz, Iain MacDonald, and Bertie Ellwood, with the writing staff consisting of Michael Jonathan Smith, Grant Dekernion, Shaun Diston, Gilli Nissim, Alison Tafel, Hadiyah Robinson, Alyssa Binder, Becca Black, and Taylor Santiago Berge.
If you've not yet watched "Twisted Metal" Season 1, I highly encourage you to check it out. (I guarantee you'll be kicking yourself if you miss out on all the fun.) With explosions, big laughs, tons of gore, and a story that actually knows how to utilize the talent of Anthony Mackie (sorry, "Captain America: Brave New World"), there's truly nothing else like it. The joyride is over. The tournament is here.
"Twisted Metal" Season 2 speeds onto streaming this summer.