Sorry, Marvel: The Twisted Metal Season 2 Trailer Shows The World How To Make Proper Use Of Anthony Mackie

Start your engines and grab your bazookas! Season 2 of "Twisted Metal" is finally coming our way later this summer, and the first teaser trailer is giving us everything we've been impatiently waiting to see. The Peacock streaming series is based on the popular vehicular combat video game property of the same name, where players can drive vehicles, blow up their enemies, and unleash total chaos. Anyone who was a pre-teen or teenager in the late '90s and early '00s likely remembers at least one person from their class who was a little too into "Twisted Metal" (or, at minimum, had a Sweet Tooth t-shirt), but little did we know, "Twisted Metal" as a TV show would become one of the most entertaining series of the streaming era.

"Twisted Metail" Season 1 was a surprisingly wild and exciting chase through post-apocalyptic carnage featuring some of the funniest writing on TV. Developed by writing duo Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick with Michael Jonathan Smith, the show stars Captain America himself, Anthony Mackie as John Doe, and Stephanie Beatriz as the mysterious (and mouthy) Quiet. John is on a mission to make it across the desolate remains of the United States to deliver an enigmatic package, fighting off ruthless marauders with suped-up cars and plenty of explosive weaponry in the process. Just when it looked like things were finally in the rearview toward the end of the first season, however, John was forced by the powerful Raven (Neve Campbell) to enter a driving tournament. Meanwhile, Quiet was intercepted by a group of masked women led by John's sister, Dollface.

Season 2 will pick up right where Season 1 left off, heading into Calypso's tournament and aligning the series more canonically with the actual gameplay of the OG "Twisted Metal." Even better, we finally have our first look at the creator and host of the titular demolition derby tournament.