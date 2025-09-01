Why Freddie Stroma 'Hid' His Real Accent From His 'Peacemaker' Co-Stars

As viewers, it's always kind of strange to discover an actor has a very different accent than the one you've gotten used to hearing them use. So, one can only imagine how weird it must've been for the "Peacemaker" cast when they discovered that one of their co-stars sounds nothing like the character he plays (or how he had previously spoken on set). Freddie Stroma, the actor who plays Peacemaker's somehow sweetly sociopathic sidekick Vigilante, is actually British (with a super-fancy full name: Frederic Wilhelm C. J. Sjöström) but he hid his real accent from everyone on-set until well after filming had wrapped on the show's first season. Even John Cena, who plays the titular Peacemaker, had no idea that Stroma was British prior to that.

According to an old tweet from "Peacemaker" creator James Gunn, Stroma "spoke in an American accent the whole time he was shooting [and] hanging with us, for months. [John Cena] nearly fell over when we wrapped [and] he had a British accent." Stroma's introduction to the show's cast was already a little strange since he had replaced the original Vigilante actor on "Peacemaker," Chris Conrad, about halfway through filming on season 1. Ultimately, though, Stroma's decision to retain his American accent in-between takes had nothing to do with easing his co-stars into the transition, at least according to co-star Steve Agee. Instead, it was just a matter of him not wanting to slip up while filming, so he didn't even try to switch accents.