A Single Word Helped Hugh Laurie Switch Between British And American Accents [Exclusive]

If you haven't watched the HBO comedy series "Avenue 5" yet, you're missing out. The first season premiered days before lockdown began in 2020, and maybe you were occupied with other things. Funnily enough, because of the plot, the show actually gets a lot right about isolation. It hits differently now, as the kids say. It's also one of the funniest, most absurd, and delightful shows on television.

The story is set 40 years in the future, where a group of civilians is aboard a massive spaceship for an eight-week cruise. When the ship gets knocked off course and ends up with a 3.5-year travel time, everything goes haywire. Not only that, but the ship's billionaire owner (Josh Gad) has hired a bunch of actors to play crew members, so he and the passengers don't have to look at anyone who isn't attractive. The ship's "captain" is played by Hugh Laurie ("Veep," "House M.D."), who uses an American accent, because people find it reassuring. His character Ryan is actually British, as Laurie himself is, and has to switch back and forth between the two accents, often several times in the middle of a scene.

I recently spoke to Laurie and creator Armando Iannucci ("Veep") about the upcoming second season and how he kept those accents straight, and it turns out there's a little secret that the actor learned to make the transition as easy as possible.