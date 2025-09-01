One Tree Hill Netflix Reboot: Every Confirmed Detail So Far

When "One Tree Hill" debuted, Chad Michael Murray and James Lafferty were the series leads, playing estranged half-brothers Lucas and Nathan Scott, respectively. The first season focused heavily on the brothers competing with one another to become the star of Tree Hill High School's basketball team, and their romantic entanglements with both Brooke Davis and Peyton Sawyer. But as the show went on, the focus broadened to include more and more of the supporting cast, until it was written more as an ensemble show. Still, fans will always remember the early years of "One Tree Hill" as a golden era, which means they'll be keen to know who from those original episodes will actually be returning.

We know that Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton Morgan are confirmed for the reboot, and they'll co-produce in addition to reprising their acting roles. Danneel Ackles, who previously played Rachel Gatina in the original "One Tree Hill," is also set to executive produce through her company Chaos Machine, alongside husband Jensen Ackles, who plays Soldier Boy on "The Boys." When news of the revival first broke, Ackles was also said to be "in talks" to return as Rachel, but that's yet to be confirmed. Otherwise, no other former stars have been confirmed for the reboot.

Originally, Deadline reported that Murray (who, prior to "One Tree Hill," played Tristan on "Gilmore Girls") had no plans to return following his controversial season 6 exit that arguably ruined the popular TV show. But in August 2025, Murray spoke to Bustle about the upcoming reboot and didn't outright deny any involvement. In a video posted to Instagram, the actor said, "I don't have any updates on anything from that world. I hope if they make it, that they make it for this new generation. You know, I hope that it's about a young group of kids, so that this generation of youth can see themselves in the characters." While it's far from confirmation that Murray will be back, it's also not an outright denial, and vaguely hints that he might soon get some "updates" from "that world."

Meanwhile, Lafferty appears to be committed to his Prime Video show "Everyone Is Doing Great," with the actor telling Variety in 2024, "Professionally, I'm completely focused on finding 'Everyone is Doing Great' season 2 the right home. Until then, consider me grateful for this moment and cheering everyone on!" The other big question mark is Bethany Joy Lenz, who played Nathan's wife, Haley James Scott. The actress also told Variety that she was "absolutely open to being a part of a revisiting to Tree Hill," but stopped short of confirming her return, adding, "It's so early."