Netflix Paid An Absurd Amount Of Money For Happy Gilmore 2 - Was It Worth It?

Nearly 30 years after the original film helped cement Adam Sandler as a cinematic comedy superstar, "Happy Gilmore 2" is enjoying a rather healthy run on Netflix. Released in July, the sequel has been riding high in the streamer's top 10 charts ever since its release, and it even earned the highest weekly movie viewership in the history of Nielsen's top 10 rankings (via The Wrap). That would seemingly make it an automatic success. However, the budget for the movie was recently revealed, and it adds a pretty hefty asterisk to the endeavor.

According to New Jersey Business Magazine, Netflix spent a whopping $152.5 million on the production, which was filmed throughout New Jersey. It was previously thought that director Kyle Newacheck's comedy was much, much cheaper. That is an eye-melting number, but it's also one that requires a whole lot of context before we can even begin to answer the whole "was it worth it" part of the conversation.

The figure comes from The New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission and, more importantly, "Happy Gilmore 2" qualified for New Jersey Economic Development Authority's Film and Digital Media Tax Credit Program. These tax credit programs are commonly used by governments to entice film production. It's why Marvel Studios has been filming so many projects (like "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania") in the U.K. as of late. More to the point, the NJEDA needs accurate numbers to give Netflix the earned tax credit, so that $152.5 million figure is genuine.

Without getting into the ins and outs of the tax credit system for productions, essentially, it helps studios offset costs. According to NJ.gov, the state offers eligible productions between 30% and 35%. If Sandler's long-awaited, star-studded sequel was able to offset that budget by 30%, that would bring it down to about $107 million. If it was closer to 35%, that number drops to around $99 million. That's also not accounting for any marketing costs, nor is it accounting for any money that Netflix spent outside of New Jersey on the production.