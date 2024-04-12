Two Very Different Adam Sandler Films Are Riding High In The Netflix Top 10

When Adam Sandler made his television debut as Stud Boy and the Trivia Delinquent on MTV's influential game show "Remote Control," he did not exude an all-ages appeal. He was an unassuming goofball: funny, yes, but in a dorky way that augured a career as, at best, a supporting comedic performer. If he played his cards right, he could have Gilbert Gottfried's movie and television career.

Like Gottfried, Sandler became a Not Ready for Prime Time Player on "Saturday Night Live." Unlike Gottfried, he didn't get canned after his first season. By the early 1990s, he was one of the show's breakout stars. He built on his success via a pair of platinum comedy albums ("They're All Gonna Laugh at You" and "What the Hell Happened to Me?"), and proved he could carry a movie with 1995's "Billy Madison." The critics loathed him, but teens and twentysomethings dug his unrepentantly juvenile humor. At this point, he was Pauly Shore with talent (and a host of equally talented friends/collaborators like Tim Herlihy, Robert Smigel, and Judd Apatow).

And just when it looked like he was plateauing with the big-budget disappointment "Little Nicky," he earned critics' grudging admiration with his superb performance in Paul Thomas Anderson's "Punch-Drunk Love." Then he went four-quadrant with the animated Hanukkah comedy "Eight Crazy Nights." It wasn't a hit, but when Sandler played to the family audience a decade later with "Hotel Transylvania," he wound up with a billion-dollar cartoon franchise.

Adam Sandler was, in one form or fashion, for everyone. And he currently has three top-10 Netflix hits that bear this out.