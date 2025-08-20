One Severance Star's Audition Was Among The Best Ben Stiller Has Ever Seen

If you thought watching the phenomenon known as "Severance" was stressful enough, imagine the pressure of having to put on the performance of your life as part of its cast. It's been almost exactly five months since we were left dangling on the cliffhanger of all cliffhangers after the Apple TV+ series' season 2 finale, but that doesn't mean we're done obsessing over the mystery-box story. From viewers getting embroiled in shipping wars over Mark S./Helly R. versus Mark Scout/Gemma, to pondering all sorts of fan theories that have been keeping us up at night, to the sheer entertainment factor of watching star Tramell Tillman conduct that magnificent orchestra sequence over and over again as the GOAT Mr. Milchick (no, not those goats), there's no end to aspects of "Severance" that are keeping us preoccupied until the third season finally arrives.

The latest item on the agenda that's currently sweeping the internet comes in the form of an audition tape for one of the biggest stars of the show: Brit Lower as Helly R./Helena Eagan. The process of sending in self-tapes to snag highly competitive parts on the Next Big Thing™ can be a grueling one for actors — not to mention an intensely vulnerable one. It's easy to look downright silly or even completely misread the tone of a script, particularly for a concept as outlandish and fantastical as "Severance." Luckily for us all, Lower threw caution to the wind and committed to her performance ... long before she even won the role. Apple officially released the video on its YouTube channel, giving us all an inside look at the clip that eventually gave us the best performance of the series' entire ensemble. What's more, no less a name than show director and producer Ben Stiller chimed in on social media and crowned this audition reel as one of "the best I've seen."

This and @MrEricLange self tape for Escape at Dannemora are the best I've seen. It's so amazing when you see someone nail a character like that at home. The hard work that goes in to it for actors on a daily basis, with no guarantee they will even get a call back.... https://t.co/YzjFeQV17H — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) August 19, 2025

