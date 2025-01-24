One Scene In Severance Season 2 Is A Sneaky Inside Joke

Please try to enjoy the following spoilers equally. This article discusses "Severance" season 2, episode 2.

Every episode of "Severance" brings more and more mysteries into the mix, but is it possible that viewers have been asking the wrong questions all along? Our most pressing concerns to this point have to do with what Lumon Industries is really doing with Ms. Casey/Gemma (Dichen Lachman), what Adam Scott's Mark S. and his fellow innies are actually accomplishing at their computers all day, and why the heck new Deputy Manager Ms. Huang (Sarah Bock) is a child. (Okay, that last one is the easiest one to solve: It's because of when she was born.) But maybe we should've been wondering where the idea of this mind-bending Apple TV+ show came from in the first place.

In episode 2 of the new season, titled "Goodbye, Mrs. Selvig," director Sam Donovan and credited writer/executive producer Mohamad el Masri made sure to include one unassuming scene that actually contains a major Easter egg. Halfway through the episode, we follow Dylan G.'s outie (Zach Cherry) after he's been unceremoniously fired from Lumon for his innie's actions in the season 1 finale. Hunting for a new job to support his family, he winds up scoring an interview at a factory called "Great Doors." While an amusing enough scene on its own, this moment signifies something even greater for series creator Dan Erickson. This sneaky inside joke is actually a reference to a real-life job he once had — one that directly inspired what would eventually become "Severance."