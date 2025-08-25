Jack Reacher Author Lee Child Feels The Prime Video Series Has One Big Problem Each Season

During his Fortress of Solitude interview, Lee Child noted that, with season 2 of "Reacher," fans were introduced to the hero's former investigative team from his Army days — the 110th Special Investigators. For the author, this was a great way to transition fans into a new season as it adds a sort of superficial appearance of familiarity. "Reacher is back together with his old unit," said Child, "the people whom he worked with so intimately and so intensely. So, it was really important that immediately we had that ensemble feel from the very first minute." For the writer, then, the fact that fan-favorites Roscoe Conklin and Oscar Finlay didn't return for season 2 was made somewhat easier to take simply by virtue of the new ensemble introduced in season 2 and their easy camaraderie. "Immediately, they look like best friends," he said. "That is their talent. And that was what was important, and that's what we see on the screen."

At the time Child was giving his interview, season 2 of the series was just about to drop on Prime Video. Unfortunately, some fans felt there were some big problems with "Reacher" season 2. Even Alan Ritchson himself admitted that he felt something went wrong with season 2, though in that case it had more to do with the combat than anything else. Still, it's hard to make an anthology series and keep fans' interest without having the familiarity of fan-favorite characters to rely on. Thankfully, season 3 proved the show was more than capable of overcoming those issues. Plus, Maria Sten's Frances Neagley — the only real constant beside Alan Ritchson's Reacher — has proved to be an anchoring force for the series, with the character appearing in every season so far and helping ground a show which could easily give fans a sense of whiplash with its anthology style. If the sneak peek of the "Neagley" spinoff we got in "Reacher" season 3 is anything to go by, she won't need much help making her own series a success. Meanwhile, "Reacher" is now set to move to Philadelphia, where season 4 is currently filming. That will be a bit of a change from the Maine setting of season 3, but the show has proved it can handle such changes thus far so this shouldn't be any different.