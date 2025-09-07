The 15 Best Sebastian Stan Movies Ranked

Over the years, Romanian-born actor Sebastian Stan has made a career out of unexpected choices. Although he shot to fame with his role as Bucky Barnes — also known as The Winter Soldier — in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he's made a concerted effort to take on interesting, unconventional projects when he could have taken the easier route of action stardom. Instead, he's embraced the hint of menace that accompanies his matinee idol good locks, embracing films that see him as an nontraditional hero at best, and an out-and-out villain at worst.

Over the years, he's balanced appearances in a variety of different genres, from the superhero films that made him a star to darker fare of Southern gothics and disturbing horror films. For this, he's developed a reputation as one of the most interesting actors working today, although it's only been the past few years that he's truly been taken seriously by audiences and critics. His filmography boasts far more hits than it does misses, but the films on this list are his very best.