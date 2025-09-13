Lorne Michaels Jokingly Put Immense Pressure On Will Ferrell Before His SNL Debut

In 2025, "Saturday Night Live" celebrated 50 years on the air. Not only was there a star-studded anniversary special packed with memorable moments, but there was also an incredible "SNL 50" concert filled with outstanding performances and hilarious bits, as well as a series of documentaries looking back at "SNL" in unique ways. One of those documentaries was squarely focused on the beloved "More Cowbell" sketch, featuring an enthusiastic Will Ferrell clanging the cattle instrument host Christopher Walken delivering one of his most quotable lines in the history of his career. And that's where we learn an amusing tidbit about the debut of Will Ferrell on "SNL."

At the beginning of season 21, Will Ferrell joined the repertory cast of "SNL" along with Cheri Oteri, Darrell Hammond, Jim Breuer, David Koechner, and Nancy Walls, with Chris Kattan and Colin Quinn also coming on board as featured players late in the season. Returning cast members included Norm Macdonald, Mark McKinney, Tim Meadows, Molly Shannon, and David Spade. So the new roster of talent slightly outnumbered the veterans, and "SNL" had a lot of work to do to get audiences on their side.

In that season 21 premiere, Will Ferrell is actually the first cast member we see on screen, ushering in what will eventually become a beloved era of "SNL." The comedian recalled a hilarious comment just before the show began when Lorne Michaels walked by and playfully told him, "No pressure, but the whole show is riding on you." Ferrell knew he was joking, but as soon as the stagehands started counting down to the live show, he really started to feel the pressure — so much that he actually flubbed some of his lines as a news anchor talking about the O.J. Simpson trial.

Though it wasn't Ferrell's fault, the season 21 premiere received middling reviews. In fact, Ferrell recalled an Entertainment Weekly review of his debut episode naming him as "most annoying newcomer." That's mostly in response to Ferrell's "get off the shed!"-shouting father in a sketch that he actually used in his audition, one that's pretty well-liked today and even became a recurring character.

Rather than let it rattle him, Ferrell had a placard made with this new honor, and put it on the door of his office. But even better than that, Ferrell would ultimately have the last laugh, literally and figuratively.