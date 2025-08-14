Marvel's Thunderbolts* Ending Caused A Disagreement Between The Writer And Director

"Thunderbolts*" might have disappointed some filmgoers, seeing as it's less of a real Thunderbolts movie and more of a surreptitious introduction to a new Avengers team — hence the "*" included in the movie's title on the posters. But for fans who'd been waiting for Marvel to prove its films could be more than the theme park attractions Martin Scorsese once so accurately described them as, "Thunderbolts*" is a special movie.

It wasn't just that the film had something to say about loneliness and depression. Its performances were excellent, too, in particular Lewis Pullman's portrayal of Bob/Sentry/The Void. The character(s) serves as the movie's antagonist, but Bob starts out just a confused guy with mental health issues before he's transformed into Sentry by Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. A kill switch designed to limit Sentry's power ultimately backfires when it transforms him into The Void, a character that is essentially a manifestation of Bob's depression and trauma. In order to save the world from being subsumed by The Void's darkness, Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova and her ragtag group of antiheroes have to literally venture into the dark recesses of Bob's mind to rescue him from his own past traumas. Ultimately, the crew manage to bring him back with what is essentially a big group hug, reassuring him that he's not alone and bringing him out of his shadow world.

It was this group hug that proved so contentious. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Eric Pearson (who co-wrote "Thunderbolts*" with Joanna Calo) revealed that he and director Jake Schreier couldn't agree on whether to refer to this final embrace as a "group hug" or not. "It absolutely is a group hug," the writer remarked. "I think I wrote a line that was a comment on it: 'Did we just save the world with a group hug?' In retrospect, referencing it makes it terrible, and he's totally right about that." Pearson went on to say that his script note likely "soured" Schreier on the idea of this final moment being a "group hug," adding, "I'm not speaking for him in any way. On the page, it probably got a laugh, but then if you applied it to the actual movie, it would've been like, 'Ew.' It would give you the ick."